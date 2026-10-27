Billiondollarbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Secures Conditional A$180 Million Financing Commitments For Donald Rare Earth Project

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Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a U.S.-based producer of rare earth elements, uranium and other critical materials, announced that Export Finance Australia (“EFA”) and the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (“NRFC”) have conditionally approved commitments totaling up to A$180 million (US$126 million) toward a proposed A$200 million senior debt facility for Phase 1 construction of the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Victoria, Australia. The proposed financing includes up to A$70 million from EFA, A$110 million from NRFC and A$20 million from commercial lenders. The commitments remain subject to due diligence, definitive documentation, additional financing and final approvals. Energy Fuels is targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2026.

The fully permitted project, being developed through a joint venture with Astron Limited, is expected to have a 40-year mine life, with Phase 1 producing approximately 9,000 tonnes of rare earth element concentrate and 225,000 tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate annually. Energy Fuels plans to process the rare earth concentrate at its White Mesa Mill in Utah as part of its developing mine-to-magnet supply chain. The company is earning a 49% interest in the project and has invested approximately A$60 million to date. The Australian financing commitments are separate from a conditional $725 million loan commitment received in June 2026 from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital to expand the company's domestic rare earth processing and manufacturing capabilities.

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About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American (“UUUU”) and TSX (“EFR”).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

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