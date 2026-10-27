Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) CEO Notes Key Milestones, 2027 Construction Plans In Featured CEO Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan CEO walked through the steps that keep the company's 2027 construction target on track during recent interview. Lahontan recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Emergent Metals, which would give it 100% of West Santa Fe, eliminates approximately $1.73 million in future payments, and ends 1% net smelter return royalties on West Santa Fe and 27 York claims at Santa Fe, and adds adjoining New York Canyon project. Permitting work has been under way for the past three and a half years and an updated preliminary economic assessment is due imminently.

A gold price above $4,100 an ounce does little for a developer that cannot say when it will build, which makes the timeline the real story for companies still short of production. Dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB, Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is telling that story with a date attached, and in a recent CEO interview, founder and CEO Kimberly Ann walked through the steps that keep its 2027 construction target on track. The company is a Nevada-focused mine developer advancing four gold and silver projects in the Walker Lane, led by the planned restart of the past-producing Santa Fe Mine.

Gold is holding at historically high levels while trading well off its peak. Spot gold was at $4,183.13 an ounce in early October, after hitting what CNBC reported as a two-month low. Gold's record remains the $5,597.23 reached on January 29, 2026, and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF

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