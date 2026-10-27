Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTFD) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI Infrastructure And Automation Equipment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTFD), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced its inclusion in an AINewsWire editorial titled“Inspection, Automation Equipment Could Be Overlooked Winners of the AI Buildout.” The article examines the growing importance of manufacturing automation and inspection equipment in supporting artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure expansion. Citing TrendForce estimates that the nine largest cloud providers will spend approximately $830 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, the editorial highlights the equipment required to manufacture, inspect and deliver AI hardware at scale. Nightfood is expanding into this market through its acquisition of specified chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (“CoWoS”) automated optical inspection technology and plans to establish a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan. The company is targeting initial shipments in late November or early December 2026, subject to production readiness and customer orders.

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTFD are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

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