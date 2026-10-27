Tinygemsbreaks Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) Announces Leadership Transition, Appoints Mark Lawson Independent Board Chair

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Helus Pharma and may include paid advertising.

Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel serotonergic agonists for mental health treatments, announced that co-founders Eric So and Paul Glavine have stepped down from their executive and consulting roles while retaining their positions on the company's board of directors. So previously served as president and executive chairman, while Glavine served as chief growth officer. The company also appointed Mark Lawson as independent chair of the board, effective immediately, and named So chairman emeritus. Lawson, who has served on the board since November 2020, brings more than 20 years of private equity and investment banking experience.

The leadership changes follow the recent appointment of Michael Halstead as CEO and are intended to support the company's next stage of development. Both co-founders expressed confidence in the current leadership team and will continue supporting Helus Pharma through their board positions. The company remains focused on advancing its HLP003 and HLP004 clinical programs and continues to anticipate reporting topline data from its Phase 3 APPROACH pivotal study of HLP003 for major depressive disorder in the fourth quarter of 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HELP are available in the company's newsroom at

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