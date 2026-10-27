Google Employees Quit In Protest Against Pentagon AI Contracts

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Several workers at Google's artificial intelligence division, DeepMind, have decided to leave the company because they are unhappy with its growing role in United States military projects. Their resignations show a deep divide between employees who believe AI should be developed for peaceful and helpful purposes, and a company that is increasingly working with defense institutions.

For tech firms like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS), there is always a need to push the envelope of innovation so that the full potential of a new technology is harnessed, but caution must also be exercised to limit the risks so that the net impact of...

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