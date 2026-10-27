Cryptonewsbreaks SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Announces 1-For-200 Reverse Share Split Effective Oct. 29

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) a financial technology firm focused on traditional and digital assets, announced a 1-for-200 reverse share split of its outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares. The company's Class A shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Oct. 29, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol AXG and a new CUSIP number. The reverse split will reduce outstanding Class A shares from approximately 201.5 million to 1.01 million and Class B shares from approximately 31.4 million to 156,858, subject to adjustments for fractional shares. The par value of both share classes will increase from $0.0001 to $0.02 per share.

The reverse split was approved by the company's board of directors on Oct. 2, 2026, and shareholders on Oct. 13, 2026. No fractional shares will be issued, with fractional interests rounded up to the nearest whole share. The company expects the post-split trading price to initially reflect approximately 200 times the pre-split price but cautioned that the adjusted price may not be sustained. Shareholders holding shares electronically or through brokerage accounts will not need to take any action.

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About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

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