Russia's Gold Reserves Dwindle To Multi-Year Lows

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Russia's central bank is selling gold at its fastest pace in more than two decades as the country faces mounting financial pressure from its ongoing war in Ukraine. According to the World Gold Council, the central bank sold another six tons of gold last month, bringing its total sales thus far to 62 tons.

Gold industry entities like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) will be watching sovereign gold reserve sales as..

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