Miningnewsbreaks Evolve Royalties Ltd. (CSE: EVR OTCQX: EVRYF) Reports Reduced Operations At Highland Valley Copper Mine Amid Labor Strike

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Evolve Royalties Ltd.and may include paid advertising.

Evolve (CSE: EVR; OTCQX: EVRYF) announced that Teck Resources Limited reported the commencement of strike action by United Steelworkers Local 7619 at its Highland Valley Copper Mine on Oct. 24, 2026. According to Teck, operations at the mine are continuing at reduced capacity, with the impact on overall production dependent on the duration of the labor action. Teck stated that contingency plans are in place to maintain safety and environmental management while it works toward a collective agreement with employees. Evolve holds a 0.51% net profits interest in the Highland Valley Copper Mine and said it is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates as appropriate or required under Canadian securities laws.

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ABOUT EVOLVE

Evolve Royalties Ltd. is a copper-focused royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of high-quality royalty, stream and other similar interests in base and critical metals that sustain both traditional and modern economic activity. The Company's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of long-life cash-flowing royalties while maintaining exposure to long-term commodity upside. The Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“CSE: EVR” and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol“OTCQX: EVRYF”.

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