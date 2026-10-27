Networknewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Partners With Genius Group And Blueflare To Develop High-Performance Computing Data Centers In Alberta

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) and BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. announced binding agreements to establish GENIUSpark Alberta Inc., a joint venture focused on developing high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers in Alberta, Canada. FingerMotion will hold a 51% ownership stake, with Genius Group holding 49%. The venture's first project, Hanna Campus No. 1, will be developed on a 20.2-acre site in east-central Alberta, with an initial 2.4 megawatts (“MW”) of HPC capacity supported by 3 MW of grid power and an option for additional natural gas generation. The $24.3 million project is expected to be financed through approximately $14.4 million in debt and $9.9 million in equity. Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2026, with initial computing operations targeted for the second quarter of 2027, subject to financing, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

The Hanna facility is designed to generate more than $24 million in annual revenue at full capacity and will serve as a pilot for a broader Alberta expansion. GENIUSpark Alberta is targeting an initial 100 MW of HPC capacity, with a longer-term goal of 1 gigawatt. FingerMotion will oversee site acquisition, power infrastructure, construction and data center management alongside BlueFlare, while Genius Group will lead education, workforce development and community programs. Each site aims to contribute 10% of net profits to a locally governed community fund. The partners also intend to explore a potential public listing of GENIUSpark Alberta on the TSX or Nasdaq.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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