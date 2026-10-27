MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi Energy and Celonis expand collaboration to accelerate AI-driven operational excellence

Zurich, Munich and New York, October 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, is expanding its collaboration with Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence across its global operations, improving efficiency, strengthening supply chain resilience and supporting the delivery of critical electricity infrastructure.

The collaboration is an important part of AI NexusTM, Hitachi Energy's company-wide transformation program, which combines industrial expertise, data, analytics and AI to improve operations and decision-making. As demand for electricity infrastructure grows, driven by electrification, industrial growth and AI-powered data centers, manufacturers face increasing pressure to expand capacity, manage complex supply chains and shorten delivery times.

Combining Hitachi Energy's industrial expertise with Celonis' Process Intelligence enable steams to turn operational data into actionable insights, anticipate risks, address bottlenecks and make faster decisions.

“AI creates the greatest value when it is connected to the reality of how a business operates, and that is a vision we share with Celonis,” said Urs Dogwiler, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Lumada Business Officer, Hitachi Energy.“Through AI Nexus, we are combining our deep domain expertise with trusted data and AI to transform the way we work. Celonis helps our teams anticipate supply risks, act sooner and improve delivery performance, making AI a practical driver of operational excellence.”

“Hitachi Energy is applying AI to one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the electricity era,” said Bastian Nominacher, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis.“By grounding AI in the operational context of Hitachi Energy's processes, we can help teams identify risks sooner, coordinate action across complex workflows and accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure.”

Connecting AI with industrial operations

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Digital, and Celonis alongside technology and transformation partners including Databricks, and Microsoft, have established an architecture for scalability and connecting its digital systems, operational data and AI capabilities.

The Celonis Context Model brings together information across Hitachi Energy's business systems, providing operational context that enables AI agents and automations to identify dependencies, anticipate disruptions and recommend actions. As an example, an AI agent supported by Celonis Process Intelligence can help Hitachi Energy teams anticipate supply disruptions, identify production-critical materials at risk of delay and recommend actions to protect production continuity.

These applications reduce manual effort and improve responsiveness across increasingly complex industrial operations. Broader deployment of AI-driven optimization is expected to contribute to productivity, efficiency and profitability, while supporting execution of Hitachi Energy's growing order backlog.

Accelerating critical electricity infrastructure

The collaboration aims to translate advances in AI into measurable industrial performance by combining technology with the expertise of the people who design, manufacture and deliver critical infrastructure. For Hitachi Energy, AI is about enabling the capacity, speed and efficiency needed to support the expansion of electricity systems worldwide.

Hitachi Energy and Celonis will share insights from the collaboration at Celosphere 2026.

More information is available at Celonis Celosphere



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About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20billion USD.







About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance.

Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at .

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work - for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Platform combines process data, business knowledge, and decision intelligence to provide Enterprise AI the operational context it needs to succeed. Thousands of the world's leading companies trust Celonis and its ecosystem of global partners to industrialize AI, building and deploying AI-driven, composable solutions and unlocking meaningful, compounding value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.© 2026 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis“droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Enterprise IT, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]