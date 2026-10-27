Philippe Laffont's Coatue $13B CTEK Fund Up 28% This Year With Anthropic As Its 13% Top Holding

CTEK, formally the Coatue Innovative Strategies Fund, reported a current net asset value of $12.7 billion. That figure includes about $1 billion of net inflows on the October 1 subscription date. The fund had $3.66 billion in net assets at the end of 2025, according to its annual report filed with the SEC.

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