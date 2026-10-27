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Philippe Laffont's Coatue $13B CTEK Fund Up 28% This Year With Anthropic As Its 13% Top Holding

Philippe Laffont's Coatue $13B CTEK Fund Up 28% This Year With Anthropic As Its 13% Top Holding


Date: 2026-10-27 02:05:05

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont 's Coatue Management ended September with its CTEK fund up 27.80% for the year in Class I shares, after a flat month in which those shares gained 0.12%. The Class I shares are up 33.66% over the past year and 53.60% since the fund launched in May 2025, according to the hedge/hybrid fund's September 30 fact sheet, seen by Hedge Fund Alpha.

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CTEK, formally the Coatue Innovative Strategies Fund, reported a current net asset value of $12.7 billion. That figure includes about $1 billion of net inflows on the October 1 subscription date. The fund had $3.66 billion in net assets at the end of 2025, according to its annual report filed with the SEC.

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