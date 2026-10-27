Qatar Tourism Reveals Judges For Fourth Edition Of Qatar Tourism Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism has revealed a distinguished ten-member jury panel of local and international experts for the fourth edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards, developed in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism). These awards honour organisations and individuals known for consistently delivering exceptional tourism experiences in Qatar.

In a statement, Qatar Tourism said that the panel is tasked with carefully evaluating tourism businesses that demonstrate excellence across seven primary categories: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

This evaluation commences on 30th of October. These categories, along with 38 sub-categories, reflect key dimensions of both the visitor and resident experience winners of the fourth edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards will be revealed during a formal ceremony taking place on Nov. 23, 2026. Winners will receive extensive promotion locally, regionally and internationally to enhance their visibility.

The Qatar Tourism Awards are open to all businesses and individuals in the tourism sector. The Awards are a benchmark for excellence, highlighting the nation's top tourism offerings, services, innovations and outstanding achievers. It is a chance to help set the standard for the tourism industry and recognise those who elevate Qatar's tourism reputation on the global stage. Winning the prestigious Qatar Tourism Awards is a demonstration of excellence that strengthens brand equity, shapes businesses and careers, and brings national and international recognition.

Qatar Tourism