Saudi Cabinet Affirms Support For Qatar And Pakistan Mediation Efforts To De-Escalate Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Saudi Cabinet has affirmed the Kingdom's support for the mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, as well as all initiatives aimed at achieving peace in the region.

During its meeting held Tuesday, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Cabinet underscored the pivotal role played by the nations of the Makkah Agreement in maintaining regional security and stability.

The Cabinet subsequently addressed the substance of the talks held between the member states of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and senior Iranian officials, reiterating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to establishing security and stability at both regional and international levels.

Furthermore, the Cabinet highlighted the capabilities of the Saudi air defense systems in successfully thwarting repeated attempts by the Houthi group to target Makkah, Medina, and a number of the Kingdom's cities and facilities. It strongly condemned these criminal attacks as a grave aggression against the Kingdom's sovereignty, the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, and a flagrant violation of the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom's legitimate right to defend the security of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and visitors, as well as its citizens and residents.