Suhail To Light Up The Court As Official Mascot Of The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With less than a year to go until the start of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, Suhail has been revealed as the official mascot of the flagship men's competition in Doha, Qatar.

Inspired by the main star that has guided brave people of the Gulf region to journey beyond the horizon, Suhail, which is also known as Canopus in Western culture, has watched over sailors, nomads, and pearl divers for centuries.

Beneath its light, the people of Qatar and the Gulf region have crossed deserts, navigated seas, and built the foundations of blade-->

Unveiled in the host city of Doha, the Suhail star is a well-known natural calendar marker across the Gulf region. Traditionally associated with the transition from peak summer heat to cooler temperatures and more comfortable evenings, the star is expected to be visible in the night sky during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar.

Now as the official mascot, Suhail will provide inspiration for players and fans ready to experience the many magical moments that lie in wait at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.

Suhail has been created from meteorite origins. A body made of crystalline facets, fragments of a star fused with meteorite metal, and each surface catching the light and glowing with energy drawn from the sun. Suhail is a being of both sky and earth, strength from stone, brilliance from the cosmos.

With official mascot Suhail ready to add an unforgettable touch and light up the biggest event in the FIBA calendar, fans are now counting the days before they can attend the flagship blade-->

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulla Ali Al Mawlawi, Executive Director of Communications & Guest Relations at the Local Organizing Committee“The unveiling of Suhail marks an important milestone in our preparations to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, with the official mascot reflecting our commitment to showcasing Qatar's cultural identity and celebrating its rich heritage. Inspired by the Suhail star, which holds a special place in Qatari and Gulf cultural traditions, the mascot symbolizes our connection to the past and our aspirations for the future.”

He added:“We hope Suhail will help strengthen engagement with fans of all ages, and play an active role in promoting the tournament in the coming months. We are also committed to ensuring that the FIBA Basketball World Cup experience extends beyond the basketball court to encourage younger generations to take up basketball, and contribute to the sport's growth in Qatar and across the region.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Official Mascot Suhail