Beyond The Deal: EHS Risk And Value Creation In M&A

MENAFN - 3BL) In this episode, the host, Keith Knoke, Chair of the board of Inogen Alliance is joined by Andrew Sweetman and Andrew Young to explore how environmental, health, safety and sustainability expertise supports mergers and acquisitions, from identifying risks before a transaction to protecting value after the deal closes. The conversation brings together perspectives from the UK, Singapore and the US.

We discuss how due diligence is expanding beyond immediate liabilities to consider long-term resilience and opportunities for value creation. Examples involving an uncertain underground storage tank, food packaging and water-dependent operations show how environmental issues can affect deal timing, investment plans and future business performance.

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00:00:06 – Introduction: EHS across the M&A deal life cycle 00:00:34 – Introducing the guests and regional perspectives 00:01:13 – How due diligence is expanding beyond liabilities 00:03:03 – Value creation and the investment case 00:04:47 – What buyers may underestimate in unfamiliar markets 00:06:20 – When hidden environmental issues threaten a deal 00:06:54 – An uncertain underground tank and an insurance solution 00:08:50 – Food packaging risks and supply chain options 00:10:36 – Why location changes a facility's risk profile 00:13:12 – Compliance and risk assessment across regions 00:14:54 – Local regulators and the importance of local support 00:16:28 – Explaining risk-based expectations to US multinationals 00:17:34 – Translating due diligence findings for decision makers 00:19:02 – The handover from deal teams to operational EHS teams 00:20:45 – Safety culture and integration challenges 00:22:54 – Evolving expectations and broader due diligence scopes 00:24:35 – Climate resilience, water security and supply chains 00:26:08 – Drought and disruption to water-dependent businesses 00:27:40 – Looking ahead at global M&A due diligence 00:30:14 – Cross-cultural lessons, curiosity and closing reflections

Andrew Young

“Will this business remain investable and operationally resilient over the next decade or decade plus?”

Andy Sweetman

“I think that's where having really good local support when you're doing an international deal is absolutely vital.”