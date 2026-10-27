Beyond The Deal: EHS Risk And Value Creation In M&A
We discuss how due diligence is expanding beyond immediate liabilities to consider long-term resilience and opportunities for value creation. Examples involving an uncertain underground storage tank, food packaging and water-dependent operations show how environmental issues can affect deal timing, investment plans and future business performance.Listen Now
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00:00:06 – Introduction: EHS across the M&A deal life cycle
00:00:34 – Introducing the guests and regional perspectives
00:01:13 – How due diligence is expanding beyond liabilities
00:03:03 – Value creation and the investment case
00:04:47 – What buyers may underestimate in unfamiliar markets
00:06:20 – When hidden environmental issues threaten a deal
00:06:54 – An uncertain underground tank and an insurance solution
00:08:50 – Food packaging risks and supply chain options
00:10:36 – Why location changes a facility's risk profile
00:13:12 – Compliance and risk assessment across regions
00:14:54 – Local regulators and the importance of local support
00:16:28 – Explaining risk-based expectations to US multinationals
00:17:34 – Translating due diligence findings for decision makers
00:19:02 – The handover from deal teams to operational EHS teams
00:20:45 – Safety culture and integration challenges
00:22:54 – Evolving expectations and broader due diligence scopes
00:24:35 – Climate resilience, water security and supply chains
00:26:08 – Drought and disruption to water-dependent businesses
00:27:40 – Looking ahead at global M&A due diligence
00:30:14 – Cross-cultural lessons, curiosity and closing reflections
Andrew Young
“Will this business remain investable and operationally resilient over the next decade or decade plus?”
Andy Sweetman
“I think that's where having really good local support when you're doing an international deal is absolutely vital.”
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