Addressing Critical Health Needs Through Innovation

MENAFN - 3BL) Innovation in animal health is about more than developing something new; it's about understanding what animals need, identifying where current solutions fall short and finding stronger ways to help.

At Elanco, that work begins with a simple belief: better solutions for veterinarians, farmers and pet owners lead to better outcomes for animals and the people who care for them. In 2025, that belief continued to shape how Elanco approached research and development, bringing together scientific expertise, global reach and new technology to help address some of the most critical needs in animal health.

To move innovation from an idea to impact faster, Elanco has built a science-driven research and development (R&D) model supported by highly engaged teams, a global network of R&D sites, strategic partnerships and new state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis and Bangalore, both of which opened in 2025. Since 2021, the company has doubled the number of blockbuster-potential projects in its pipeline, increased peak sales potential by 70% and tripled project throughput. Between 2020 and 2025, Elanco launched 21 products that exceeded $10 million in revenue, compared with six during the previous five-year period.

Those numbers tell a story of momentum. The products themselves show what that momentum can mean for animals:

Elanco Launches BefrenaTM (tirnovetmab), New Anti-IL-31 Monoclonal Antibody, a Breakthrough Addition to the $1.3 Billion U.S. Canine Dermatology Market Elanco Announces FDA Approves Improved ZenreliaTM Label Now Available: Credelio QuattroTM (lotilaner, moxidectin, praziquantel, and pyrantel chewable tablets) Provides Broadest Parasite Protection of Its Kind Credelio CAT Receives EUA for Treatment of New World Screwworm

Across pets and livestock, the goal remains the same: address unmet needs with solutions that can make a meaningful difference.

That means investing in the science, technology and people needed to develop the next generation of animal health solutions. It means building a portfolio that can meet animals where they are, from the clinic to the home to the farm. And it means preparing today for the health challenges that animals and the people who care for them may face tomorrow.

Because innovation at Elanco is not simply about creating what comes next; it's about going beyond for animals by making sure better solutions are there when they are needed most.

Learn more about our commitments in the 2025 Elanco Impact Report