Lenovo Recognized Among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026, Ranked No. 51 Globally

MENAFN - 3BL) /3BL/ - Lenovo has been named to TIME's World's Best Companies 2026 list for the first time, ranking no. 51 globally among leading companies worldwide.

The ranking, developed by TIME in partnership with Statista, recognizes top-performing companies around the world based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. Lenovo achieved an overall score of 87.51, with its growth performance categorized as“Very High.”

In addition to these evaluation criteria, TIME noted that Lenovo's entry to the list was driven by the expansion of the AI server business and the growing demand for physical infrastructure to support AI. This is reflected in Lenovo's financial results, with fiscal year 2025/2026 being its strongest fiscal year on record, with annual revenue of US$83.1 billion, Lenovo's AI-related revenue also doubled year-on-year and accounted for 33% of group revenue for the full financial year FY 25/26, underscoring AI as a key growth engine across Lenovo's business.

Lenovo's inclusion on the list reflects the company's continued progress in executing its growth strategy while maintaining a strong focus on employee experience and responsible business practices. The company's commitment to sustainability also contributed to the recognition. In FY 25/26, Lenovo concluded its first generation of long-term ESG KPIs, which drove progress across its ESG strategy over the past five years. In its latest ESG Report, the company introduced a new set of 2030 ESG KPIs and aspirations to guide the next phase of ESG priorities.

The research project of TIME's World's Best Companies 2026 is a comprehensive analysis of corporate performance based on three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, measured through survey responses from more than 200,000 employees worldwide; revenue growth, evaluated using company performance over the past three years; and sustainability transparency, assessed through multiple key performance indicators that collectively form a comprehensive ESG index.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.