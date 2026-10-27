Ray Of Hope Accelerator Demo Day 2026

​ Agenda (90 minutes)

​ You'll Meet:

​ BioWraptor, Inc., United States of America – Utilizes tardigrade-inspired synthetic peptides to protect perishable biomolecules from heat and degradation, eliminating the need for expensive and energy-intensive cold-chain logistics. ​ DisperseBio Ltd., Israel – Redefines biofilm and biofouling control through biomimetic peptides inspired by nature. Its breakthrough technology tackles over $100B in annual industrial and maritime damage by activating microbes' natural, sustainable dispersal pathways instead of relying on toxic biocides. ​ Fungi Life Corporation, Colombia – Leverages a cell-free formula to replicate the natural biochemical strategy that fungi use to emulsify and break down complex hydrocarbons, accelerating oil spill and soil remediation without introducing live microbes into the environment. ​ Mireta Urban Dynamics LLC, United States of America – Translates the 500-million-year-old network intelligence of slime molds into generative design algorithms that help planners build highly resilient, resource-efficient city infrastructure. ​ PhysaFlow, Inc., United States of America – An edge-native AI platform that leverages the universal design principles of biological flow networks to progressively unlock the estimated 30–40% of AI data center capacity currently stranded-reducing power, cooling, and water consumption while increasing workload capacity, all within existing infrastructure to address global AI demand. ​ Renovenergy S.A.S, Colombia – Develops cost-effective green hydrogen electrolyzers using bioinspired silicon electrodes that are inspired by the nanoscale geometry of mitochondria to achieve high electron-transfer efficiency without relying on scarce precious metals. ​ Semion Bio Corp, United States of America – Makes plants defend themselves by restoring natural defense mechanisms lost during domestication. Rather than targeting pests directly or genetically modifying crops, they activate plants' own immune responses, enabling crops to repel pests, attract natural enemies, and become more resistant to diseases. ​ Terrament, Inc., United States of America – Builds underground gravity storage in existing mines to tackle the growing energy crisis driven by data centers and aging infrastructure, using a patented, cable-free conveyance system inspired by the metachronal wave motion of caterpillars to support massive payloads across extreme vertical drops. ​ WAVR Technologies, Inc., ​ Xatoms Inc., Canada – Utilizes proprietary AI and quantum chemistry to design novel, visible-light-activated photocatalysts that mirror the solar-powered chemistry of photosynthesis to destroy persistent water contaminants without chemicals or toxic byproducts.

​ The Ray of Hope Accelerator is a four-month initiative of the Biomimicry Institute that supports early-stage, nature-inspired startups developing regenerative solutions to global environmental challenges. Made possible through the support of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, the program provides non-dilutive funding, tailored mentorship, impact and sustainability business training, storytelling support, and access to a global network of experts, investors, and partners to help founders strengthen and scale their biomimicry-driven innovations.

This event closes the 2026 cycle of the Ray of Hope Accelerator.

Applications for the 2027 cohort will open on March 2nd.