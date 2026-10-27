Cummins Hybrid-Electric Retrofit Powered By First Mode Technology Wins Mining Magazine Climate And Environment Award

COLUMBUS, Ind., October 27, 2026 /3BL/ - Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global leader in power technology, has announced that its hybrid-electric retrofit system powered by First Mode technology has been recognized with the Climate and Environment Award by Mining Magazine. The award celebrates organizations delivering measurable environmental outcomes through innovation, operational excellence, and practical solutions that help advance mining decarbonization.

The recognition highlights Cummins' work in developing and deploying the industry's first commercially deployed hybrid-electric retrofit system for ultra-class mining haul trucks. Designed for existing fleets, the solution enables mining companies to reduce fuel consumption and associated emissions without requiring fleet replacement or significant new site infrastructure.

The technology is currently operating as part of a commercial pilot at Lundin Mining's Caserones copper mine in Chile, site of the world's first commercial hybrid-electric ultra-class mining haul truck in production. The system captures and reuses energy through regenerative braking and is designed to reduce fuel consumption and associated emissions, with actual performance dependent on such factors as the truck's duty cycle and mine profile.

"This award recognizes the hard work of our teams and partners to bring practical, scalable decarbonization solutions to mining customers now - without compromising the productivity and reliability their operations require," said Gbile Adewunmi, Vice President, Power Systems Industrial Markets, Cummins. "What makes this milestone especially important is that this technology is not theoretical. It is operating in active mining production today, showing that emissions reduction and operational performance can advance together."

The Cummins First Mode hybrid system integrates a high-power battery system, advanced energy management software, and regenerative braking technology that captures energy typically lost during braking events and redeploys it to assist propulsion. By reducing engine load during the most energy-intensive phases of the haul cycle, the system improves energy efficiency while maintaining operational flexibility.

Deployment of the technology was made possible through collaboration between Cummins, Komatsu, and mining partners. The project serves as a model for how cross-industry partnerships can accelerate the adoption of scalable decarbonization solutions across the mining sector.

"In the mining industry, our customers are significantly challenged to maintain productivity and manage capital investment while reducing emissions," said Molly Puga, General Manager of First Mode at Cummins. "Aligned with our growth strategy, the hybrid-electric retrofit solution offers a practical pathway forward to leverage existing assets, while achieving measurable environmental and operational benefits."

The award recognizes both the technology and the progress made in deploying and validating it in a real mining environment. Beyond fuel and emissions reductions, the hybrid system has the potential to extend component life, reduce wear on critical systems, and improve overall fleet efficiency, strengthening the business case for decarbonization.

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Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments-Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and AcceleraTM by Cummins-offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025.