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Transforming Trade: Connecting Peru's Copper Industry To Global Markets With Chinalco


Date: 2026-10-27 02:04:11

(MENAFN- 3BL) As one of Peru's most important industries, mining plays a vital role in connecting the country to global markets. Reliable logistics and efficient port operations are essential to keeping its exports moving.

Through its partnership with Chinalco, operator of the Toromocho copper mine, DP World helps facilitate the movement of copper concentrate from Peru to international markets. With approximately 90% of Chinalco's container exports handled through DP World, representing around 250,000 tonnes of copper concentrate annually, the collaboration highlights the importance of reliable logistics in supporting Peru's mining industry.

By strengthening supply chain efficiency and providing access to global markets, DP World helps Chinalco move one of Peru's most valuable exports while supporting the country's competitiveness in international trade.

Transforming trade means connecting Peru's mining industry to opportunities around the world.

Watch the video to discover how DP World and Chinalco are working together to keep Peru's copper exports moving.

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