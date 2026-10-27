Amir Meets Iranian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Tuesday with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian at His Highness's residence. The meeting took place ahead of the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed regional developments-most notably the latest progress in ongoing negotiations-as well as matters concerning the Strait of Hormuz, energy supplies, and the agenda items for the summit.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi, and several other members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the Iranian side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Abbas Araghchi, Chief of Staff to the President HE Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei, and several other senior officials.