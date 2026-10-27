Mediator Qatar Urges 'Good Faith' From Iran As Talks Renew

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Qatar on Tuesday said Iran must show good faith with its neighbours to prevent further escalation, following renewed efforts to end the US-Iran war.

The comments came a day after senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan held talks with Iran in an attempt to stop the Middle East war from reigniting.

Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al-Hashmi said the region needed a new security framework to prevent further violence.

"The ball is now in Iran's court to commit to these principles and demonstrate good faith," he said.

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"We have heard positive statements from the Iranian side... but they still need to demonstrate good faith, stop threatening countries of the region, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz so that all those efforts can go towards having a safe and prosperous region," he added.

Monday's talks in Tehran included Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir and Turkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Iran described them as "very good".

US-Iran mediation efforts have been led by Qatar and Pakistan. A Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Asked for details on the Qatari visit to Tehran, Hashmi said "messages are ongoing and the exchange of ideas continues through the mediators".

