Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Mediator Qatar Urges 'Good Faith' From Iran As Talks Renew

Mediator Qatar Urges 'Good Faith' From Iran As Talks Renew


Date: 2026-10-27 02:03:43

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Qatar on Tuesday said Iran must show good faith with its neighbours to prevent further escalation, following renewed efforts to end the US-Iran war.

The comments came a day after senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan held talks with Iran in an attempt to stop the Middle East war from reigniting.

Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al-Hashmi said the region needed a new security framework to prevent further violence.

"The ball is now in Iran's court to commit to these principles and demonstrate good faith," he said.

Read Also
    Amir meets Iranian President Official mascot of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 unveiled Ministry outlines symptoms, treatment and support for children with ADHD

"We have heard positive statements from the Iranian side... but they still need to demonstrate good faith, stop threatening countries of the region, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz so that all those efforts can go towards having a safe and prosperous region," he added.

Monday's talks in Tehran included Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir and Turkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Iran described them as "very good".

US-Iran mediation efforts have been led by Qatar and Pakistan. A Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Asked for details on the Qatari visit to Tehran, Hashmi said "messages are ongoing and the exchange of ideas continues through the mediators".

MENAFN27102026000063011010ID1111874629


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search