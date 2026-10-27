Sudanese Prime Minister, Arab League Chief Discuss Support For Peace Efforts, National Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Khartoum: Sudanese Prime Minister, Kamil Idris held MOnday discussions with Secretary-General of the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy who is visiting Sudan, regarding ways to support peace efforts and the national dialogue process in the country.

During the meeting, Fahmy reiterated his support for the Sudanese initiative presented to the UN Security Council in December 2025. He emphasized the importance of building upon this initiative as part of efforts to end the war, address the crisis in Sudan, and enhance the prospects for reaching a comprehensive political settlement that is both led and owned by the Sudanese people.