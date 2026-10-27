New Customs Inspectors Conclude 46Th Foundation Course Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs has concluded the 46th Foundation Course for new customs inspectors, which lasted for three months, with the aim of qualifying participants and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to carry out their customs duties efficiently, through an integrated training program supervised by a select group of experts and specialists from within and outside the Authority.

The training program included a number of specialized modules related to the nature of customs work, most notably anti-money laundering, handling hazardous materials, identifying types of narcotics and explosives, and combating commercial fraud, thereby enhancing participants' readiness to deal with various situations and challenges they may face while performing their tasks.

The course also included practical training in skills for dealing with travelers and VIPs, the art of reading body language, customs seizure procedures and report preparation, as well as familiarization with X-ray inspection techniques and customs auditing operations, among other topics that contribute to building participants' capabilities and raising their level of readiness to join work at customs ports.