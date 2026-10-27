Qatar Participates In 31St GCC Transport Undersecretaries' Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Ministry of Transport, the State of Qatar participated in the 31st Meeting of the Committee of the Undersecretaries of Transport of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

The Undersecretary of the MOT HE Mohammed Abdullah Al-Maadeed represented Qatar at the meeting held via videoconferencing, today.

The meeting discussed several agenda items and initiatives with relation to fostering GCC cooperation and integration in transportation industry.

Key discussions revolved around enhancing GCC logistical integration, UNDP Regional Connectivity for Shared Prosperity, and the challenges and factors behind rising ground and maritime shipping costs. Some proposed solutions were discussed with the aim of improving service efficiency and optimizing seamless flow of traffic and trade among GCC States.

Work progress on developing a land transportation strategy for the GCC States, GCC uniform system for universal land transportation and its executive regulations, the potential for a collective accession by GCC States to the ADR, and the conclusion of an agreement on facilitating the movement of leisure maritime vessels among GCC States, and the development of regulatory and legislative frameworks pertaining to maritime transportation, were also discussed.

Furthermore, the meeting touched upon the initiative on the green shipping corridors between GCC ports, preparing a marine environmental risk register, expertise exchange among GCC States, maritime transportation safety, the rules and controls over the entry of conventional commercial ships to the waters and ports of the GCC countries, the requirements for granting driving licenses to the marine vessels that aren't subject to the international maritime conventions.