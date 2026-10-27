QMC CEO Meets Ambassador Of China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Media Corporation, met with HE Cao Xiaolin, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Qatar on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The meeting explored ways to enhance media cooperation between the two countries, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

