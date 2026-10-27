Ministry Outlines Symptoms, Treatment And Support For Children With ADHD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Early identification of children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, ADHD, helps parents and guardians understand their child's needs to ensure the provision of appropriate support, the Ministry of Public Health has said.

The Ministry in a social media post stated that ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that begins in childhood and may affect concentration, task organisation, and control of impulses and activity levels.

Highlighting its symptoms to vary from one child to another, Ministry said that symptoms may include difficulty concentrating, hyperactivity and impulsivity, or both.

The ministry noted that children's abilities are worth developing and supporting as learning difficulties do not mean limited abilities because affected children may need teaching methods suited to their needs.

It also encouraged parents to understand their child's behavior, encourage, short and clear instructions, a regular routine, and parent training in behaviour management to help such children improve their behaviour.

MoPH said support makes a difference and treatment plan is based on a specialist assessment. It may include parent training, behavioural interventions, school support, and medication when needed under medical supervision.

Regular follow-up are also advised as it helps assess the response and adjust the plan to support your child's progress.

Parents are advised to seek help if difficulties with attention, hyperactivity or impulsivity persist and affect a child's learning, relationships or daily life, consult a specialist for a comprehensive assessment that considers observations from both the family and the school.