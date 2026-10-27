Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Moph Urges Safe Medicine Use To Protect Senior Citizens

Moph Urges Safe Medicine Use To Protect Senior Citizens


Date: 2026-10-27 02:03:40

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of safe medicine use among senior citizens to prevent medication-related poisoning and protect their health.

In a social media post, the ministry advised seniors to take medicines as directed by their doctors, follow prescribed doses and timings, and keep an up-to-date list of all medications and known drug allergies.

The ministry urged patients and caregivers to bring the medication list to medical appointments and ensure seniors understand their medicines and the correct dosages.

MoPH encouraged that questions or concerns about medication be discussed with healthcare providers, recommending placing large, clear labels on medicine packages to help prevent confusion.

MENAFN27102026000063011010ID1111874618


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search