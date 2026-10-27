Moph Urges Safe Medicine Use To Protect Senior Citizens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of safe medicine use among senior citizens to prevent medication-related poisoning and protect their health.

In a social media post, the ministry advised seniors to take medicines as directed by their doctors, follow prescribed doses and timings, and keep an up-to-date list of all medications and known drug allergies.

The ministry urged patients and caregivers to bring the medication list to medical appointments and ensure seniors understand their medicines and the correct dosages.

MoPH encouraged that questions or concerns about medication be discussed with healthcare providers, recommending placing large, clear labels on medicine packages to help prevent confusion.