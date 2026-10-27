Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Honours Winners Of The First Edition Of The Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, today honoured the winning establishments and individuals in the first edition of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026, across its sectoral and flagship categories.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees, and organised by the Ministry of Labour in recognition of the winners' achievements and contributions to supporting nationalisation and empowering national talent.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Vice-Chairperson of the Award's Board of Trustees; Mr Khames Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour and Chief Executive Officer of the Award; and a number of chief executives and officials representing the relevant entities.

Honouring the winners marks an important milestone in the journey of nationalisation in the private sector. It celebrates experiences that have successfully translated national priorities into practical action, highlights role models that have strengthened the presence of Qatari talent in the workplace, and showcases career opportunities that support their development and sustained participation across various economic sectors.

H.E. Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees, said that honouring the winners of the Award's first edition celebrates outstanding national talent and institutional role models through which progress in nationalisation can be assessed, alongside the ambitions for its next stages.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, His Excellency said that the Award does not mark the beginning of nationalisation in Qatar, but rather reflects an approach adopted by the country's wise leadership. He noted that this journey was preceded by years of work and the development of legislative and institutional frameworks. The Award therefore represents an important opportunity to take stock of nationalisation today, celebrate its leading success stories, and present outstanding examples to private-sector establishments and national talent as sources of inspiration and benchmarks that encourage greater ambition and excellence.

Role Models to Emulate

His Excellency explained that the first edition of the Award recorded a particularly significant milestone, receiving 426 entries from establishments and individuals across nine sectors. Individuals accounted for 59% of the entries, while establishments accounted for 41%.

“We do not view this number merely as a figure in a competition. Rather, we see it as a reflection of the vitality of Qatar's private sector, the growing presence of national talent within it, and the commitment of establishments to attracting and developing Qatari talent. It also reflects the contributions of Qatari men and women who set exceptional examples in performance, leadership and innovation. We want these experiences to extend beyond those who have achieved them, becoming role models for other establishments and a source of inspiration for more Qataris to build successful careers in the private sector,” His Excellency added.

The Minister of Labour explained that the vision for nationalisation is rooted in building effective and sustainable national participation in the economy. Providing opportunities for citizens alone is not enough; it must be accompanied by a working environment that enables them to use their capabilities, gain experience, progress professionally and assume greater responsibilities. At the same time, establishments should regard national talent as a driver of growth, higher productivity and stronger competitiveness. He added that success should not be measured solely by the number of appointments, but also by the experience, career paths and future national leaders that those appointments help develop.

Building the Nationalisation Framework

His Excellency said that Qatar had taken important steps in developing this framework over recent years. Following the definition of the Ministry of Labour's responsibilities and the issuance of its organisational structure, Law No. (12) of 2024 on the Nationalisation of Jobs in the Private Sector was enacted and entered into force in April 2025. The Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award was subsequently established in September of the same year under Amiri Decision No. (27) of 2025, and its first edition was launched in February 2026.

The Minister of Labour noted that the Ministry is currently working to complete the executive framework for the Law and the Nationalisation Plan. This includes frameworks governing benefits, incentives and facilities for compliant entities, financial incentives for beneficiaries, the activation of consultative frameworks, and the completion of the regulatory tools required for implementation.

His Excellency explained that more than 8,500 appointments of Qatari men and women in private-sector establishments had been recorded since 2022. He stressed that this figure provides a foundation for achieving further progress rather than being an end in itself.

Increasing the Proportion of Qataris in the Private Sector

He added that the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024–2030 had set ambitious targets to increase the proportion of Qataris employed in the private sector from 17% to 20%, bringing approximately 15,400 additional Qatari men and women into the sector.

His Excellency stressed that nationalisation must not come at the expense of private-sector establishments' efficiency, growth or competitiveness. He noted that the Ministry's responsibility is to develop policies and support mechanisms that make nationalisation responsive to establishments' needs and growth plans, while helping them attract, develop and retain suitable national talent. He explained that successful nationalisation policies and a successful private sector are not conflicting objectives; rather, each reinforces the other and supports its sustainability.

His Excellency noted that competition in the Award's first edition was strong. The evaluation process involved 56 field visits to shortlisted establishments and 59 personal interviews with shortlisted individuals, culminating in the recognition of 14 establishments and 8 individuals.

Dr Al Marri praised QNB Group for its outstanding performance, having won four awards in the establishment category and one in the individual category. This, he said, demonstrates what an organisation can achieve when investment in national talent becomes an established part of its practices and future plans.

Dr Al Marri also stressed that withholding two establishment awards in the healthcare services and manufacturing sectors, because the entries did not meet the approved criteria, reflected the commitment to preserving the Award's genuine value and ensuring that winning it represents a clear standard of excellence and merit. He expressed his hope that the next edition would see broader participation and stronger competition from establishments in both sectors.

Integrity of Evaluation and Judging

The Minister of Labour expressed his sincere gratitude to the members of the Evaluation and Judging Committees for their complete independence in carrying out their duties, ensuring the integrity and objectivity of the evaluation process. He explained that, when the committees were formed, the Ministry had set a target of at least 75% national representation. The actual proportion exceeded this target, reaching 100%-an achievement of which Qatar can be proud and which demonstrates the country's wealth of national talent capable of managing a process of this level of precision, professionalism and independence.

His Excellency also thanked the Award's Board of Trustees and its Secretariat for their efforts, commitment and dedication in preparing for this edition and overseeing its various stages through to the recognition of the winners. He further commended the Ministry's organising team for preparing and delivering this edition in a manner befitting its importance and central role in supporting national talent and advancing the Nationalisation Strategy.

H.E. Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees, concluded his remarks by urging private-sector establishments and national talent to begin preparing for the second edition of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award in 2028.

Winners of the First Edition

The list of winners in the first edition of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award comprised 14 establishments and 8 individuals, recognised for their outstanding contributions to nationalisation and the empowerment of national talent in the private sector.

Sectoral Individual Awards

In the sectoral individual awards category, Mr Ali Turki Al Subai of Education Above All Foundation received the Leadership Excellence Award; Ms Dana Hussein Al Ishaq of Sidra Medicine received the Outstanding National Talent Award – Group One (5–10 years of experience); Ms Haya Rashid Al Khater of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development received the Outstanding National Talent Award – Group Two (11–15 years of experience); Mr Khalid Ahmed Al Sada of Qatar National Bank received the Outstanding National Talent Award – Group Three (16 years of experience or more); and Ms Kholoud Mohammed Al Dosari of Qatar Rail received the Future National Talent Award.

Flagship Individual Awards

The flagship individual awards recognised Ms Nouf Ali Al Jassim of Ahli Bank with the Distinguished Scholarship Student Award; Mr Jaber Rashid Al Marri of Doha Bank with the Professional Initiative and Innovation Award; and Ms Shatha Qahtan Al Shammari of Qatar Airways Group with the Leading Qatari Woman Award.

Sectoral Establishment Awards

In the sectoral establishment awards category, Ooredoo received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the information technology and digital services sector; Katara Hospitality received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the tourism sector; Education Above All Foundation received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the education sector; Hassad Food received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the food and agriculture sector; United Development Company received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the construction and building sector; QNB received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the financial services sector; and Economic Zones Company received the Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award in the logistics sector.

The Leading Establishment in Nationalisation Award was withheld in both the healthcare services and manufacturing sectors because the entries did not meet the approved criteria.

Flagship Establishment Awards

In the flagship establishment awards category, QNB received the Excellence in Attracting and Recruiting National Talent Award; Microsoft Doha received the Excellence in Flexible Working Arrangements Award; QNB received the Best New Employee Programme Award for university graduates and the Best New Employee Programme Award for secondary school graduates; Commercial Bank received the Excellence in Leadership Skills Development Award; Visit Qatar received the Excellence in Empowering Qatari Women Employees Award; and Qatar Red Crescent Society received the Excellence in Preparing Future Talent Award.

It is worth noting that the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award, established under Amiri Decision No. (27) of 2025, is one of the initiatives supporting the Ministry of Labour's efforts to promote positive competition, develop nationalisation practices and strengthen successful partnerships with the private sector. It contributes to building a highly productive labour market that is better equipped to attract and develop national talent, while enhancing the private sector's role as a key partner in developing the national economy and achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.