Minister Of Municipality Inaugurates 4Th Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 on Tuesday.

The event assembles policymakers, investors, developers and industry leaders to explore emerging opportunities and the forces shaping the future of Qatar's real estate market.

Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the forum is organized in partnership between the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat.

The opening ceremony was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh.

Addressing the gathering, President of Aqarat HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki said the forum comes at a critical juncture in the evolution of Qatar's real estate sector. He reaffirmed Aqarat's commitment to forging ahead with efforts to build a market anchored in trust and transparency, offering enduring opportunities for investors and developers on the strength of robust regulatory and economic foundations.

The forum provides a platform for public entities, investors, developers, sector professionals and industry leaders to converge, exchange expertise and debate the diverse forces shaping the market's future. Its agenda also seeks to identify investment opportunities and forge partnerships capable of supporting sustained sector growth, HE Al Malki said.

He noted that holding the forum alongside Cityscape Qatar substantially broadens the scope for participation and deepens engagement among stakeholders across Qatar's domestic market and the international real estate landscape.

Under the theme of stability as the foundation of investment, the forum brings together more than 70 speakers and 60 exhibitors to examine some of the sector's most consequential issues. Discussions will cover investment portfolio diversification; opportunities in residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate; real estate financing and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs); digital asset tokenization; property valuation; and market data.

Participants will also explore the role of private capital in advancing economic diversification, ways to significantly strengthen investor confidence, sustainability and governance standards, and the potential of artificial intelligence to turbocharge urban development.

The agenda will underscore the criticality of quality of life, infrastructure and long-term urban planning, while examining the consequential role of real estate development in enhancing Qatar's appeal as a destination to live, work and invest.

Qatar's real estate sector will take center stage at the forum's innovation platform, where developers, investors, architects, brokers, financial experts, technology leaders and industry specialists will assemble to explore the ideas, investments and innovations poised to chart the market's future.

The platform will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise across the sector through panel discussions, case studies, specialized sessions and live demonstrations. These activities will bring practical market insights, projects and emerging opportunities into sharper focus, helping participants navigate a substantially evolving real estate landscape.

The event will also feature interactive workshops addressing practical issues across different segments of the sector. Separate from the main platform, the workshops will be held on the first floor of DECC.

Designed to foster substantive engagement, the workshops will give participants an opportunity to share practical knowledge, exchange expertise and debate the challenges and opportunities confronting the real estate sector. The sessions aim to help industry professionals translate the forum's discussions into practical applications while deepening communication and collaboration across the sector.

Participants can register for the workshops in advance and receive a certificate of participation, enabling them to prepare proactively and make the most of the focused discussions and practical content.

The workshops form part of a broader forum program that combines strategic discussions with specialized sessions and practical applications. Together, these activities will enable participants to keep abreast of the latest developments, exchange expertise and explore the opportunities and challenges confronting Qatar's real estate market and the wider region.