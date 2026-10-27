Amir Stresses Qatar Will Continue Contributing To Strengthening Global Energy Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the State of Qatar, given its leading role in the liquefied natural gas industry, will continue to contribute to strengthening global energy security and to fostering partnerships built on trust and mutual interests.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said he was pleased to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow, which provided an opportunity to strengthen coordination and exchange views on the challenges facing global gas markets and the need for concerted efforts to address them.

His Highness added that, building on its leading role in the liquefied natural gas industry, Qatar will continue to contribute to global energy security and strengthen partnerships based on trust and mutual interests.