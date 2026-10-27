Amir Participates In The Eighth GECF Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Moscow: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, alongside Their Highnesses and Excellencies Heads of State and Government and heads of delegations, participated today in the Eighth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held at the World Trade Center in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation.

The summit was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani,, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH The Amir and Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegations.