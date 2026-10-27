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Amir Meets Russia's Rosneft CEO

Amir Meets Russia's Rosneft CEO


Date: 2026-10-27 02:03:39

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Tuesday at his residence with HE CEO of Russia's Rosneft, Igor Sechin, on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held at the World Trade Center in Moscow.

The meeting discussed existing cooperation in the energy sector and ways to further develop it.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi attended the meeting.

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The Peninsula

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