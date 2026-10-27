In Charge Of Managing QCAA Holds Meetings With Civil Aviation Chiefs From Eight Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri held separate bilateral meetings with heads of civil aviation authorities from the Republic of Yemen, the Sultanate of Oman, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Lebanon, the State of Libya, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Republic of the Sudan, and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The meetings took place on the margins of the 8th Meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation in the Middle East (DGCA-MID/8), hosted in Doha by QCAA in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Middle East Regional Office.

The talks focused on deepening bilateral ties and substantially expanding cooperation across the civil aviation sector, particularly in air navigation, aviation safety and security, and air transport.

They also addressed the interchange of expertise and experience to bolster joint efforts and strengthen cooperation between Qatar and its brotherly nations.