Amway India Accelerates Next Phase Of Growth With Expansion Of Physical Presence To Strengthen Distributor And Consumer Engagement

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Global President & CEO, Michael Nelson inaugurates new store in Gurugram to mark the expansion of Amway India's physical store footprint Company plans to add several more stores over the next 3-4 years across locations Accelerating its market presence and multi-year growth strategy in India, Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing, today announced the expansion of its physical presence across key markets in the country. Marking this next phase of expansion, Amway's President & CEO, Michael Nelson, today inaugurated Amway's new store in Gurugram during his official visit to the city. The expansion builds on the INR 100 crore investment announced by Michael last year towards multiple initiatives including the expansion of the company's physical presence. As part of this, Amway India aims to bring its portfolio and brand experiences closer to consumers while creating a dedicated platform for its distributors to engage with customers and build local communities.



L-R - Michael Nelson, President & CEO, Amway, Luke Nieuwenhuis, CSO & Regional President, SEA/India, Amway and Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Nelson, President and CEO, Amway, said,“India is at the heart of Amway's global growth journey, and what makes the opportunity particularly exciting is the rapid evolution of the Indian consumer. Consumers today are increasingly seeking trusted, science-backed health and wellbeing solutions, more personalized experiences, and greater convenience in how they engage with brands. Our vision has been to create modern, experiential spaces that help our distributors better serve those evolving needs. These centers bring together product discovery, meaningful conversations, and community, enabling distributors to build deeper customer relationships and deliver greater value. The inauguration of the Experience Center in Gurugram marks an important milestone in Amway's growth journey in India, reflecting the company's long-term confidence in the market and commitment to providing distributors with the platforms, tools, and experiences needed to build and grow their businesses. As demand for health and wellbeing solutions continues to rise, Amway remains dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship, enhancing the consumer experience, and helping more people live better lives.”



Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said,“Physical presence is an important part of how we are enhancing our consumer and distributor experience in India. These are not conventional stores; they are engagement hubs designed to give consumers a more direct way to experience Amway while giving our distributors a stronger platform to engage with their customers and build communities. Over the last year, we have strengthened our physical presence across locations, through a combination of new stores and the upgradation of existing stores into these engagement hubs, and we plan to further expand our footprint across the country over the coming years. This is also an important part of our long-term commitment to India and our contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat, supporting healthier communities, enabling economic empowerment, and enabling greater access to world-class products.”

Building on its current nationwide footprint of over 85 stores, Amway India has strengthened its retail transformation journey over recent months. The company has already opened and revamped over 14 stores across key markets including Pune, Kolkata, Siliguri, Imphal, Bhagalpur, Anand, Ahmedabad, Bongaigaon, Agra, and Nanded among others underscoring a balanced expansion across metros, tier-2, and tier-3 markets. Looking ahead, the company has outlined a clear roadmap to open or revamp several more stores over the next 3-4 years.

As Amway India approaches three decades of operations in the country, the company's continued efforts and initiatives are underpinned by its commitment to strengthening the direct selling ecosystem. The company operates in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements and continues to strengthen its governance, compliance and business practices across its operations. Its physical engagement centres are an important part of this commitment, providing a transparent environment for product discovery, consumer education and engagement between consumers and distributors. With nearly 30 years of experience in India, Amway remains focused on building the next 30 years and beyond through greater consumer trust, responsible entrepreneurship, innovation and long-term value creation.



About Amway India

Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc), USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company. Globally, Amway is a 65+ years old, USD 7.3 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D have seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend its innovation and science capabilities to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.



Amway India sells close to 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.



Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakotai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.



Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand1, has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of beauty & skincare products under Artistry Skin Nutrition, which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

1 gdretail/amway-claims/#claim1