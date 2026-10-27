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Saint Vincent And The Grenadines National Day

Saint Vincent And The Grenadines National Day


Date: 2026-10-27 02:02:37

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as you celebrate 47 years of independence.

The United States values our strong partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and our shared efforts to advance security and stability across our region. We recognize Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' assistance to the Venezuelan people following this year's devastating earthquakes, as well as our continued cooperation to combat transnational crime and disrupt illicit trafficking. We look forward to further advancing economic opportunity and prosperity for our people.

As you celebrate this important occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and reaffirm my commitment to further strengthening the partnership between our nations.

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U.S. Department of State

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