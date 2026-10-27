Secretary Rubio's Call With Panama President Mulino

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to discuss earthquake recovery, regional issues, and the UN Secretary General election. The call reaffirmed the deepening U.S.-Panama partnership following the October 9 earthquake. Secretary Rubio emphasized that the American people will continue to stand firmly with Panama through its recovery. He noted our strong relationship allowed the United States to deliver humanitarian, logistics, communication, and technical assistance – including food, water, and urban search and rescue teams – to affected communities within 24 hours.

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