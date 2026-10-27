MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Confirms Natural Hydrogen System At Lawson 5, Advances Drilling And Testing In Saskatchewan

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced that drilling at Lawson 5, approximately 30 kilometers from its original Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, has confirmed the presence of a natural hydrogen system along the western edge of the Prairie Evaporite. The well reached a depth of 2,175 meters and recovered 62 meters of core, with geological observations identifying pronounced iron oxidation, alteration and serpentinization associated with elevated natural hydrogen levels. Drilling is underway at Lawson 6, approximately eight kilometers southeast. The company has now identified active, generative natural hydrogen systems in three areas spanning up to 365 kilometers across Saskatchewan, including the Lawson Complex, Lawson 5 and Bracken.

MAX Power has begun a completions program at Bracken, with testing at the Lawson Complex scheduled to follow. The program will evaluate hydrogen concentrations, flow rates, reservoir pressures and other characteristics needed to assess commercial viability. The company also reported raising approximately $1.66 million through warrant and stock option exercises between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15, 2026. Additionally, MAX Power announced its participation in two Toronto investor conferences on Oct. 28 and disclosed agreements covering advisory services and expanded investor marketing activities.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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