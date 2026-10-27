Swisstek Introduces 'Build Your Own World' In First Integrated Campaign

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Swisstek has launched its first Group-wide integrated campaign, 'Build Your Own World', placing the aspirations of homeowners, developers and construction professionals at the centre of its communication. The campaign was launched recently at PVR Cinemas, One Galle Face, Colombo. It brings together Swisstek's range of aluminium door and window systems, tile adhesives, skim coats, roofing, waterproofing solutions, flooring solutions and other construction materials under a unified brand direction.

Building on nearly six decades of manufacturing and technical expertise, Swisstek serves residential, commercial and institutional construction requirements. The initiative aims to give customers and industry partners a clearer understanding of the breadth of its offering across its specialist product categories.

Commenting on the launch, Daminda Perera, Group Managing Director of Swisstek (Ceylon) PLC and Swisstek Aluminium Ltd, stated,“For many years, Swisstek has been part of the spaces Sri Lankans create. As we continue to expand across the construction value chain, our ambition is growing, guided by a clear purpose of empowering people to create aspirational spaces. A home represents a family's aspirations, while a workplace reflects an entrepreneur's ambition. Behind every space are people with a vision, and our role is to help them bring it to life.”

The campaign links these ambitions with the practical choices involved in construction. Materials, systems and finishes influence how a space looks, functions and performs over time, making informed selection important to durability and lasting value. This perspective connects individual product categories with the requirements of a completed project.

It also recognises the contribution of architects, construction professionals, craftsmen, dealers and business partners. From design and specification to supply and installation, each contributes distinct knowledge and skills to the building process, helping translate plans into finished spaces.

Through 'Build Your Own World', Swisstek brings its building solutions portfolio together around the needs of customers and the professionals involved in shaping their spaces.