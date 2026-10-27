Sri Lanka And African Union Forge A New Path For Partnership, Innovation And Shared Prosperity Through Southsouth Cooperation

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has proposed a partnership framework with the African Union covering areas including agriculture, digitalisation, vocational education and climate resilience.

The proposal was discussed when Sri Lanka's Ambassador accredited to the African Union, Nirmala Paranavitana, presented her credentials to African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, according to Sri Lanka's Embassy in Addis Ababa.

The embassy said the proposed framework would be supported by a memorandum identifying areas for cooperation.

Youssouf welcomed the proposal and expressed interest in exploring joint programmes and institutional partnerships, the embassy said.

Other potential areas discussed included healthcare, water management, food security, youth entrepreneurship and the blue economy.

Paranavitana highlighted opportunities for cooperation between South Asian and African institutions, including agricultural research and digital innovation.