TBWA\Sri Lanka Earns International Recognition At The Dragons Of Asia Awards In Kuala Lumpur

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) TBWA\Sri Lanka has earned multiple international accolades at the 2026 Dragons of Asia Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, demonstrating how disruptive thinking can translate into work that earns recognition beyond its home market. The agency secured the prestigious Blue Dragon for Best Campaign in Sri Lanka and a Gold Dragon in Artificial Intelligence for Hutch Roaming – The Roaming Hack while Maliban HumaniTill won a Bronze Dragon in Event or Experiential Marketing. Adding to the achievement, TBWA\Sri Lanka was ranked among Asia's Top 10 agencies in The Dragon Elite: Asia.

The Blue Dragon recognises the impact of Hutch Roaming – The Roaming Hack in Sri Lanka, while the Gold Dragon acknowledges its innovative application of artificial intelligence. The campaign was also shortlisted for Best Campaign in Asia, placing it among the contenders for regional recognition.

The wins reflect the agency's philosophy of Disruption® in Action: questioning the obvious, challenging the expected and turning real consumer problems into ideas that create value for brands and the audiences.

“Disruption® in Action is more than a philosophy; it is how the agency approach the work. It means challenging the expected and finding different ways to solve real problems. To see our work recognised at the Dragons of Asia and to have TBWA\Sri Lanka ranked among Asia's Top 10 agencies, is a powerful affirmation of what we stand for,” said Renuka Marshall, Managing Director, TBWA\Sri Lanka.

Maliban HumaniTill, created for Maliban Biscuit Manufactories, earned a Bronze Dragon in Event or Experiential Marketing, recognising the campaign's creative execution and its ability to bring the brand closer to its audience through an engaging experience-led approach. This recognition adds to the campaign's growing list of accolades and reflects another expression of TBWA\Sri Lanka's commitment to finding unconventional ways for brands to connect with people.

Nathasoruban Sivapatham, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Sri Lanka, said“Creativity is at its most powerful when it changes how people think. Our role is to look beyond the obvious and find ideas that have a reason to exist in their lives. That means being curious, questioning our first answers and pushing ourselves to create work that is both distinctive and relevant.”

The agency's international success follows a strong performance at the 2026 Dragons of Sri Lanka, where TBWA\Sri Lanka was named No. 1 Industry Leader, winning seven awards across four campaigns.

“Disruptive work takes more than bold thinking. It takes clients who are willing to challenge convention, trust new ideas and back a different path. These recognitions celebrate that shared courage, collaboration and the work they make possible,” said Ahmed T. Hassan, Chief Operating Officer, TBWA\Sri Lanka.

From applying artificial intelligence in unexpected ways to creating engaging brand experiences, TBWA\Sri Lanka continues to challenge conventional approaches to communications. Its latest wins at the Dragons of Asia demonstrate how bold thinking, strong client partnerships and a willingness to do things differently can create work that resonates beyond borders.