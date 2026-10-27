These 5 States Have The Least Lonely Seniors - And No. 1 Might Surprise You

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When Americans think about the best places to retire, Florida's beaches, Arizona's sunshine, and affordable Southern communities often come to mind. But there's another factor that can make an enormous difference in retirement happiness: whether you have people around you who genuinely make you feel connected. After all, a beautiful house and comfortable retirement savings don't necessarily mean much if you spend most of your days feeling alone.

A 2026 analysis from J. Price McNamara examined loneliness among adults 65 and older across the United States, revealing some surprising geographic differences. The findings suggest that some popular retirement destinations aren't necessarily where older Americans report feeling the most socially connected. Here are the five least lonely states for seniors, according to the study, and what retirees should consider before deciding where to spend their later years.

5. Utah: 30.6% of Older Residents Report Loneliness

Utah rounds out the five lowest reported loneliness rates in the study, although Idaho tied with the state at 30.6%. According to the 2026 retirement analysis, approximately 30.6% of Utah residents aged 65 and older reported experiencing loneliness. The state also has relatively low rates of older adults living alone, with America's Health Rankings identifying Utah among the states with the smallest shares of seniors living by themselves.

While living with others doesn't guarantee emotional connection, having regular opportunities for companionship may make maintaining relationships easier. Retirees considering Utah should still evaluate housing costs, access to healthcare, transportation, and proximity to family rather than assuming a favorable statewide loneliness rate guarantees personal happiness.

4. Missouri: 30.5% of Older Residents Report Loneliness

Missouri may not receive the same retirement publicity as coastal destinations, but it performed relatively well in this particular loneliness ranking. The J. Price McNamara study found that 30.5% of Missouri residents aged 65 and older reported loneliness, placing it fourth among the lowest rates in the analysis.

For retirees comparing locations, Missouri offers a mix of metropolitan areas, smaller communities, and rural environments that can provide very different social experiences. Someone moving near longtime friends in Kansas City may find retirement more socially fulfilling than someone relocating alone to an unfamiliar rural town. The important lesson is that statewide statistics provide context, but the relationships and activities available in a specific community often matter more than its ranking.

3. Arizona: 30% of Older Residents Report Loneliness

Arizona is already a familiar retirement destination, particularly for Americans looking to escape colder winters. Approximately 30% of Arizona residents aged 65 and older reported loneliness, giving the state the third-lowest rate among those examined. Retirement communities, recreational clubs, and organized activities may offer opportunities for social interaction, although the study doesn't establish that these features caused Arizona's relatively favorable results.

Someone moving into an active retirement community might find it easier to meet neighbors than someone settling in an isolated neighborhood without nearby transportation. Before relocating, retirees should compare community activities, summer living conditions, housing expenses, and access to medical services alongside the state's loneliness statistics.

2. Minnesota: 29.6% of Older Residents Report Loneliness

Minnesota might seem like an unlikely contender for retirees who associate happiness with warm weather and year-round sunshine. However, just 29.6% of Minnesota residents aged 65 and older reported loneliness, the second-lowest percentage in the analysis. The finding challenges the assumption that warm-weather destinations automatically provide the most satisfying retirement experiences. For some older adults, established friendships, nearby family members, and familiar community organizations may outweigh the inconvenience of cold winters. Retirees considering Minnesota should weigh those potential social advantages against heating expenses, winter transportation challenges, and their individual health needs.

1. North Carolina: 28.7% of Older Residents Report Loneliness

North Carolina claimed the top spot, with 28.7% of residents aged 65 and older reporting loneliness. That means the state had the lowest reported percentage among those included in this particular analysis, edging out Minnesota and Arizona. The result may surprise retirees who automatically associate the strongest retirement communities with Florida, California, or traditional Sun Belt destinations. North Carolina offers everything from mountain towns to coastal communities and growing metropolitan areas, but the study doesn't establish which local characteristics explain its favorable ranking. Anyone considering retirement there should examine neighborhood-level opportunities for friendship, transportation, healthcare access, and housing affordability before making a major financial commitment.

Why Loneliness Matters More Than Many Retirees Realize

Loneliness isn't simply an unpleasant feeling; research has linked persistent loneliness and social isolation with important health concerns. According to the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory on loneliness, insufficient social connection is associated with increased risks of heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and premature death. However, loneliness and social isolation aren't identical, because someone can live alone without feeling lonely or feel disconnected despite being surrounded by people.

A 2025 AARP survey found that 40% of adults aged 45 and older reported loneliness, highlighting how widespread the issue has become. These findings help explain why identifying the least lonely states for seniors may be useful when evaluating retirement quality of life.

The Financial Side of Staying Social in Retirement

Maintaining social connections can also affect how retirees plan and spend their money. Moving to a new state may involve real estate commissions, moving expenses, higher insurance premiums, and changes in healthcare access that can strain a fixed-income budget. Meanwhile, affordable community activities, senior centers, volunteer opportunities, and public libraries may provide ways to build friendships without spending heavily on entertainment.

The National Institute on Aging recommends maintaining meaningful relationships and participating in activities that encourage regular social interaction. Rather than relocating solely because a state appears among the least lonely states for seniors, retirees may find greater value in strengthening their existing social networks or identifying affordable opportunities to connect locally.

A State Ranking Can't Tell You Where You'll Feel at Home

The five least lonely states for seniors offer an interesting perspective on retirement, but statewide averages cannot predict an individual's experience. North Carolina's leading position doesn't mean every older resident feels connected, just as living in a state with higher reported loneliness doesn't guarantee isolation. Family relationships, health limitations, transportation, housing affordability, and access to community activities can all influence how satisfying retirement feels. Before spending thousands of dollars relocating, consider visiting potential communities, exploring local senior programs, and calculating the full cost of maintaining an active social life. Ultimately, the best retirement destination may be the place where you can afford to live comfortably while maintaining the relationships that matter most.

Does your state deserve a spot among the least lonely places for seniors, or do you think another state offers a better retirement community? Would you ever consider moving somewhere specifically to feel more socially connected? Share your thoughts in the comments.