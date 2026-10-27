Still Using A Space Heater In The Bedroom? 7 Safety Checks Older Adults Should Make First

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When temperatures drop, a portable space heater can seem like an affordable way to stay warm without turning up the thermostat for the entire house. For retirees watching their utility bills, heating just one bedroom may feel like a smart money-saving strategy. But placing a space heater near the bed, plugging it into the wrong outlet, or leaving it running overnight can create serious fire hazards.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating equipment remains a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Older adults may face additional risks because mobility limitations, hearing difficulties, or certain medical conditions can make escaping a fire more challenging. Before using a portable heater this winter, these seven space heater safety tips for seniors could help protect your home, your health, and your retirement savings.

1. Check That Your Heater Is at Least Three Feet From Anything Flammable

One of the most important space heater safety rules is keeping the appliance away from anything that can catch fire. Maintaining at least three feet of clearance between heating equipment and combustible materials is recommended, including bedding, curtains, furniture, and clothing. In a small bedroom, that distance can be surprisingly difficult to maintain, particularly when a heater sits beside a nightstand or upholstered chair.

Even a blanket hanging over the edge of a bed could become dangerous if it falls against a hot heater. Before switching yours on, measure the surrounding space and move anything flammable well outside the recommended clearance zone.

2. Never Plug a Space Heater Into a Power Strip

Using an extension cord or power strip might seem convenient when the nearest outlet is behind the bed. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns consumers to plug portable electric heaters directly into wall outlets rather than extension cords or power strips. Space heaters draw substantial electrical power, and unsuitable cords or overloaded connections can overheat and potentially start fires.

If your heater's cord doesn't reach a suitable wall outlet, moving the heater or choosing another location is safer than adding an extension cord. This is one of the simplest space heater safety tips for seniors, particularly in older homes where electrical outlets may be limited.

3. Make Sure Your Heater Has Automatic Shut-Off Protection

Not all space heaters offer the same safety features, especially older models purchased years ago. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends choosing portable heaters equipped with automatic shut-off protection that turns the appliance off if it tips over. This feature can be particularly valuable in bedrooms where pets, walkers, mobility aids, or nighttime trips to the bathroom increase the possibility of accidentally knocking something over.

Look for a heater certified by a recognized testing laboratory, such as UL or ETL, and check whether the manufacturer includes overheating protection. Although these features reduce certain hazards, they don't make a heater safe to leave unattended or operating while you sleep.

4. Inspect the Cord and Outlet Before Every Use

A space heater that worked perfectly last winter may have developed problems while sitting in storage. You should check electric heater cords, plugs, and outlets for signs of damage, loose connections, or overheating. Frayed insulation, discolored outlets, cracked plugs, and unusual burning smells are warning signs that should never be ignored. If the plug or outlet becomes hot during operation, discontinue use and have the electrical connection evaluated by a qualified professional.

Replacing a damaged heater or repairing a faulty outlet may cost money upfront, but it's far less expensive than dealing with an electrical fire.

5. Never Leave the Heater Running While You Sleep

It can be tempting to leave a space heater operating overnight, especially when the bedroom feels uncomfortable without supplemental heat. However, you should always turn off portable heaters off before going to sleep or leaving a room. A heater that overheats, tips over, or comes into contact with bedding can create a dangerous situation before a sleeping person realizes anything is wrong.

For older adults who take medications that cause drowsiness or have limited mobility, responding quickly to an emergency may be especially difficult. Warm the room while you're awake, turn the heater off before bedtime, and consider safer overnight heating options such as a properly maintained central heating system.

6. Keep the Heater Away From Walkways and Mobility Equipment

Bedroom space heaters can create hazards beyond the possibility of fire, particularly when they're positioned near frequently used walking paths. It is recommended that you keep portable heaters out of high-traffic areas and doorways where they could cause someone to trip or accidentally knock the appliance over. For someone who uses a cane, walker, or wheelchair, a heater cord stretched across the bedroom could become an unexpected obstacle during a nighttime bathroom trip.

Position the appliance on a stable, level, nonflammable surface and make sure the cord doesn't cross walkways, run beneath rugs, or interfere with mobility equipment. These space heater safety tips for seniors are especially important for anyone with balance difficulties or a history of falls.

7. Test Your Smoke Alarms Before Heating Season

Even when a space heater is used carefully, working smoke alarms provide an essential additional layer of protection. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home and inside each bedroom. The agency also recommends carbon monoxide alarms on every level and outside sleeping areas, particularly because fuel-burning heating equipment can produce this dangerous gas.

Test alarms monthly, replace batteries according to manufacturer instructions, and make sure alarms are loud enough to wake everyone in the household. If you have hearing difficulties, consider alarms with flashing lights or bed-shaking devices and discuss an emergency escape plan with family members.

Why Space Heater Fires Are Especially Dangerous for Older Adults

The consequences of a space heater fire can be particularly serious for people who have difficulty moving quickly or responding to emergencies. Adults 65 and older had approximately 2.5 times the risk of dying in a fire compared with the overall population in 2020. Meanwhile, the CPSC estimates that portable heaters were involved in an average of 1,600 fires annually during 2019 through 2021, resulting in approximately 70 deaths and 160 injuries each year.

Those numbers highlight why seemingly minor decisions about heater placement, electrical connections, and overnight use deserve serious attention. If you live alone or have limited mobility, consider asking a family member, caregiver, or local fire department for help evaluating your home's heating safety.

Is Using a Space Heater Really Saving You Money?

Many retirees use space heaters because they're concerned about rising utility bills, but the savings aren't always as significant as expected. A typical 1,500-watt electric heater uses 1.5 kilowatt-hours of electricity for every hour it operates at full power. At an electricity rate of 16 cents per kilowatt-hour, running that heater for eight hours would cost approximately $1.92, or about $57.60 over 30 days.

Whether that saves money compared with central heating depends on your home's insulation, heating system, electricity rates, and how much you lower the thermostat elsewhere. Before relying on a portable heater every day, compare your actual utility costs and investigate weatherization assistance or energy-saving programs that may help reduce heating expenses.

Staying Warm Shouldn't Put Your Home or Savings at Risk

A portable space heater can provide useful supplemental warmth, but it should never become a substitute for basic fire safety precautions. Keeping combustible materials three feet away, avoiding extension cords, inspecting electrical connections, and turning heaters off before bedtime can significantly reduce preventable hazards. Older adults should also pay attention to mobility obstacles, smoke alarms, and whether their heating equipment has modern safety features. If your bedroom regularly becomes too cold without a portable heater running overnight, consider having your central heating system inspected or asking a local energy assistance program about safer long-term solutions. Following these space heater safety tips for seniors can help you stay comfortable during colder months without unnecessarily risking your health, home, or retirement savings.

Do you use a space heater in your bedroom during the winter, or have you stopped because of safety concerns? What precautions do you take to stay warm without increasing your fire risk? Share your experience in the comments.