Mypropcapital Introduces Blockchain-Based Transparency System For Trading Evaluations And Trader Rewards

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MyPropCapital Technology Limited today announced the launch of MyPropCapital, a proprietary trading evaluation platform that records every fee, account rule, pass and reward on Arbitrum One, a public blockchain. From today, traders can buy a one-step evaluation, trade 298 markets from a web terminal or a phone app, and check every part of their deal on a public block explorer, with no login needed.

The launch answers the question prop traders ask most: will the firm keep its word? Instead of asking traders to trust it, MyPropCapital publishes the proof.

"Our goal isn't to be the first prop firm. It's to be the right one," said Noman Iqbal, co-founder of MyPropCapital. "Traders have been told 'trust us' for years. We're launching a firm that hands them the receipt instead."

The Launches Today

MyPropCapital launches with three commitments that traders can verify for themselves:

When an account opens, its full rule set is fixed to it and a fingerprint of those rules is written to the blockchain. The firm can change what it sells later; it cannot change the deal an account already has.Rewards come from a company-funded Reward Reserve whose balance is public. The trader signs a request, and the contract sends USDT to the trader's own wallet. Every transfer is visible the moment it lands.Accounts of $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000 are on sale at launch. The $50,000 size opens only once the Reward Reserve holds $100,000, and the $100,000 size only at $250,000.

"Selling a $100,000 account is easy," said Zeyyan Khan, Marketing Director of MyPropCapital. "Paying one out is the job. We'd rather wait than sell something we can't stand behind."

The Evaluation



One step, no phase two. Reach a 10% profit target inside the limits and the funded account opens automatically, under the same rules. There is no time limit and no minimum number of trading days.

80% reward share on funded profit.

298 markets across crypto, gold and other commodities, forex, indices and stocks, priced from Hyperliquid's live order books. Crypto trades 24/7; the rest follow exchange hours.

Three plans: Classic; Flex, with the lowest profit target; and Light, with no daily loss limit. Web terminal and phone app, both with TradingView charts.



All accounts are simulated. Fills are calculated by the firm's own engine from live prices, and no order is sent to an exchange.

Limits Per Person From Day One

MyPropCapital also launches with limits that protect the Reward Reserve. One verified person can run up to 10 paid evaluations at a time and hold up to 4 funded accounts, or $100,000 of funded capital in total, whichever comes first. A trader who passes while at the limit keeps the pass, and the funded account opens as soon as a slot frees up.

Availability And Pricing

Evaluations are available now at mypropcapital.com, with one-time fees from $43. The $5,000 and $10,000 accounts pay no trading commission. Payment is by card where available, or USDT on Arbitrum One, and the fee is refundable within 14 days if no trade has been placed. A free demo is open to everyone. The service is not available in Hong Kong or other restricted jurisdictions.

How To Check It

Open arbiscan.io and paste the accounts contract, 0x8EddEE86E29a58b59CeA2215E9FDCfC1B4FAfb23. Its verified source code is under the Contract tab.Under Read Contract, call totalFeesCollected, totalPaidOut and accountCount.Paste the Reward Reserve, 0x06c105206Fb9a57e7F278dE53673d1F9aABc116f, and open Token Holdings to see the USDT behind every reward.

Every contract and its owner are listed at mypropcapital.com/transparency.

"If we ever break a promise, the chain will show it before we get the chance to explain," said Noman Iqbal, co-founder of MyPropCapital. "That's the point of launching this way."

About MyPropCapital:



MyPropCapital is an on-chain proprietary trading firm operated by MyPropCapital Technology Limited, Hong Kong. Traders take a one-step evaluation on simulated accounts priced from Hyperliquid's live order books, across crypto, commodities, forex, indices and stocks. Fees, account rules, passes and rewards are recorded on Arbitrum One, so anyone can check them. Rewards are paid from a company-funded Reward Reserve whose balance is public. Learn more at mypropcapital.com.

Disclaimer: MyPropCapital accounts are simulated and no trader capital is deposited or traded on any exchange. Rewards are performance-based payments of company funds, not investment returns. Most traders do not pass an evaluation, and the one-time fee is the most a trader can lose. Nothing in this release is investment, financial or tax advice. The service is not available in Hong Kong or in other restricted jurisdictions; see the Terms at mypropcapital.com.

Video: Introduction to Mypropcapital.

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Contact

Media Director

Zeyyan Khan

MyPropCapital Technology Limited

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at