Concentrix Breaks The Language Barrier With Live Voice Translation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New addition to iX Suite, the company's AI technologies portfolio, enables real-time conversations across languages, helping the world's best brands connect with customers instantly in their preferred language

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced AI-powered Live Voice Translation, allowing customers and advisors speaking different languages to communicate naturally in real time, with each participant hearing the conversation in their preferred language.

In the AI era, voice remains one of the most important channels for customer engagement. According to a recent McKinsey customer care market survey, the majority of brands still see strong customer preference to talk with a person, even in companies with leading levels of automation. However, language requirements have long been an operating model constraint due to scarce multilingual talent in preferred locations. As demand for multilingual voice support continues to grow, clients are looking for effective ways to extend language capabilities that preserve the authentic human experience, while making better use of the operations they already have.

With Live Voice Translation, brands can expand language coverage to 60+ languages, with the solution creating new opportunities for Concentrix to help clients grow, reach new audiences, and deliver a resilient and efficient operating model for global customer engagement.

Concentrix is seeing demand across major languages and is demonstrating the capability in customer support environments globally. During real-world conversations, results are delivering 97%+ productivity levels, well above enterprise benchmarks. In one example, advisors speaking Southeast Asian languages supported customers communicating in English, with both parties hearing responses in their own languages at a natural conversational pace. In another instance, advisors quickly swapped to Mandarin when a customer preferred to continue the conversation in Chinese. Across the growing client user-base, the solution is successfully handling higher complexity customer scenarios, including technical product support and refunds, while adapting the experience to the changing needs of the moment by pairing humans and AI together to drive performance.

“As we've done throughout the history of our company, we invested ahead of the curve to drive innovation into the heart of our operations, helping our clients create best-in-class experiences for their customers and competitive advantages for their businesses,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix.“Live Voice Translation builds on our existing AI-powered multilingual translation capability within our iX Suite, further enhancing the value that our technologies bring to the market, and delivering a proven response to client and end-customer demand.”

Concentrix works with clients to select the right customer journeys, language pairs, delivery hubs and scope. Specialist teams then prepare the workflow, deploying secure and compliant desktop technology alongside training and enablement, and then manage ongoing service quality and improvements.

Live Voice Translation covers up to 60+ languages currently and is part of the iX Suite, which offers conversational AI to deliver automated assistance to customers, advisor assist capabilities to improve the human advisor experience, and context intelligence to ensure every interaction gets better with personalized intelligence.

Visit the Concentrix website for more information about Live Voice Translation.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, including the effectiveness and value of multilingual services associated with use of Live Voice Translation, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company's ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company's industry, and other factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

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