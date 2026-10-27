QNB Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the“Company” or“QNB”) (NASDAQ: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the“Bank”), reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2026 of $14,774,000 or a loss of $2.67 per share on a diluted basis. QNB announced the launch and pricing of an underwritten public offering on August 19, 2026. The offering was completed on August 20, 2026 for the issuance of a total of 1,232,142 common shares which added $48,284,000, proceeds net of underwriting discounts and related costs, to shareholders' equity. QNB announced on September 8, 2026 the execution of a strategic repositioning of a portion of its securities available-for-sale portfolio (the "balance sheet restructuring"). QNB sold $250,712,000 in available for sale securities at a loss of $29,049,000 and unwound the related swap for a gain of $1,336,000. QNB also previously announced the acquisition of Victory Bancorp, Inc. ("Victory"), a highly complementary community banking franchise headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, was officially closed on April 1, 2026. Results for the three and nine months of 2026 include three and six months, respectively, of post-merger activity related to the acquisition of Victory. The merger-related costs are significant one-time costs and are not normal recurring operating expenses. Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 included a net loss of $27,713,000 due to the balance sheet restructuring and merger-related costs of $251,000 compared to $519,000 in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of the balance sheet restructuring and the merger-related costs, net of tax of $21,981,000, adjusted net income was $7,207,000 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.30*. This compares to adjusted net income, excluding the merger-related costs, net of tax, of $410,000 of $4,058,000, or $1.09* per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, QNB reported a net loss of $8,994,000, or a loss of $1.89 per share on a diluted basis. Net income included merger-related costs, net of tax, of $3,249,000. Excluding the impact of the balance sheet restructuring and the merger-related costs, adjusted net income was $16,236,000 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.39*. This compares to net income, excluding merger-related costs, of $10,519,000, or $2.83* per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2025. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, the annualized rate of return on average assets (ROAA) and average shareholders' equity (ROAE) was negative 2.44% and a negative 29.70%, respectively. Adjusted ROAA and ROAE, excluding the impacts of the balance sheet restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three-month period of 2026 was 1.19%* and 14.49%*, respectively. This compares with adjusted ROAA and ROAE, excluding the impact of merger-related costs 0.85%* and 13.89%*, respectively, for the third quarter 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, QNB reported ROAA and ROAE of a negative 0.54% and a negative 7.03%, respectively. Adjusted annualized ROAA and ROAE, excluding the impacts of the balance sheet restructuring and merger-related cost, for the nine-month period of 2026 was 0.97%* and 12.68%*, respectively. This compares with adjusted ROAA and ROAE, excluding the impact of merger-related costs 0.74%* and 12.68%*, respectively, for the same period in 2025. The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., included three months of post-merger activity and the impact of the balance sheet restructuring during the third quarter of 2026. Excluding the impacts of the balance sheet restructuring and merger related costs, net of tax, at the Bank, the operating performance at the Bank improved for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, in comparison with the same period in 2025, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $6,532,000 increase in net interest income and a $927,000 increase in non-interest income; this was partly offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $2,709,000. The contribution from QNB Corp., which included three months of post-merger activity, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, declined compared with the same period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $369,000, related to the subordinated debt acquired in the acquisition, a decrease in merger-related costs of $355,000 and an increase in other non-interest expense of $123,000. The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

Three months ended, Nine months ended, 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Variance 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Variance QNB Bank $ (13,440,000 ) $ 4,837,000 $ (18,277,000 ) $ (5,106,000 ) $ 12,808,000 $ (17,914,000 ) QNB Corp (1,334,000 ) (1,189,000 ) (145,000 ) (3,888,000 ) (2,699,000 ) (1,189,000 ) Consolidated net (loss) income $ (14,774,000 ) $ 3,648,000 $ (18,422,000 ) $ (8,994,000 ) $ 10,109,000 $ (19,103,000 ) Adjusted Consolidated net income excluding impact of balance sheet restructuring and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP*) $ 7,207,000 $ 4,058,000 $ 3,149,000 $ 16,236,000 $ 10,519,000 $ 5,717,000

* QNB uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of performance. These non-GAAP ratios and calculations provide a better understanding of ongoing operations and comparability with prior period results by showing the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. QNB believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze QNB's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends. This non-GAAP data is not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include risks as companies might calculate these measures differently and persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures. Please see attached table "Impact of Merger-Related Costs--GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation."

Total assets as of September 30, 2026 were $2,361,620,000 compared with $1,906,005,000 at December 31, 2025. Loans receivable increased to $1,772,174,000 and total deposits increased to $2,056,299,000.

“Our third-quarter results reflect a period of significant strategic progress for QNB. We have strengthened our capital position through our public offering," said Dave Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While reported earnings were impacted by the balance sheet restructuring and final merger-related expenses, the underlying performance of our franchise remained strong. Adjusted earnings improved meaningfully compared to the prior year, supported by higher net interest income, margin expansion, strong loan growth, and the successful integration of Victory Bancorp, where we are realizing meaningful synergies, particularly through robust loan growth. Importantly, the balance sheet restructuring positions us to benefit from further earnings improvement in future periods. These actions have strengthened our balance sheet, enhanced our market presence, and positioned QNB for continued growth and profitability.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 2026 totaled $19,161,000, an increase of $6,163,000, from the same period in 2025. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.25% for the third quarter of 2026 and 2.72% for the same period in 2025, an increase of 53 basis points. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 2.64% for the same period in 2025.

The yield on earning assets was 5.31% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 4.91% for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 40 basis points. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the yield on earning assets was 5.15%, compared with 4.87% for the same period in 2025; an increase of 28 basis points.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with 2.64% for the same period in 2025, a decrease of 12 basis points. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.50%, compared with 2.70% for the same period in 2025, a decrease of 20 basis points.

Quarterly average loan growth of $509,380,000 was offset by an increase in average deposits of $397,272,000, an increase in subordinated debt of $14,708,000 and an increase in shareholders' equity of $81,475,000, primarily due to the acquisition of $408,379,000 in loans, $409,165,000 in deposits and $47,101,000 in equity were added upon the close of the Victory merger. Additionally, equity was impacted by the $48,284,000 in net proceeds from the public offering.

Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 56.0% of average earning assets in the third quarter of 2026 compared with 46.3% for the same period in 2025, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans contributed to the 24 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 13 basis points. The 41-basis point decrease in the rate on short-term borrowings was due to both rate and volume.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded a $379,000 provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2026 compared to a $98,000 provision in the third quarter of 2025. QNB recorded a $900,000 provision for credit losses on loans in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a $504,000 provision in the same period of 2025. QNB added $3,020,000 in allowance for credit losses due to the acquisition in the second quarter of 2026. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $13,047,000 represents 0.74% of loans receivable at September 30, 2026, compared to $9,215,000, or 0.73% of loans receivable at December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs were $102,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $12,000 for the same period in 2025. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $88,000 compared with recoveries of $7,000 for the same period of 2025.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $11,688,000, or 0.66% of loans receivable at September 30, 2026, compared with $8,793,000, or 0.70% of loans receivable at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to four commercial and one retail customer. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At September 30, 2026, $8,282,000, or approximately 71% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $44,621,000 at September 30, 2026, compared with $39,219,000 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $5,402,000 primarily due to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans acquired.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income for 2026 includes three months for the quarter and six months for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of impact from the acquisition. Noninterest income was a negative $24,951,000 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $1,847,000 for the same period in 2025; and a negative $21,011,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared with $5,083,000 for the same period of 2025. Non-interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the negative impact of the balance sheet restructuring of $27,713,000. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 also included $96,000 of realized gains on the sales of investment securities and a $303,000 loss on the termination of an interest-rate swap acquired in the acquisition, both are unrelated to the balance sheet restructuring. The Bank completed the exchange offer to convert its Visa B-2 shares to B-3 and C shares in the second quarter of 2026; the Bank subsequently converted the remaining two-thirds of the Visa C shares to Visa A shares and recorded a $612,000 unrealized gain; a total of $880,000 for the nine months of 2026. Excluding these gains and losses, non-interest income increased $303,000 to $2,150,000 from 1,847,000 for the third quarter; and increased $946,000 to $6,029,000 from $5,083,000 for the nine-month period.

Fees for services to customers increased $169,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as overdraft fees increased $53,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $116,000. ATM and debit card income increased $111,000. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $61,000 for the same period. Gains on sales of loans decreased $39,000 due to volume of sales. Other non-interest income increased $123,000 for the same period due to an increase in bank-owned life insurance of $48,000, an increase in letter of credit fees of $42,000, an increase other loan servicing fees of $20,000 and an increase in credit card income of $7,000.

Fees for services to customers increased $408,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as overdraft fees increased $150,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $258,000. ATM and debit card income increased $283,000. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $9,000 for the same nine-month period. Gains on sales of loans decreased $17,000 due to volume of sales. Other non-interest income increased $263,000 for the nine-month period due to an increase in bank-owned life insurance of $105,000, an increase in letter of credit fees of $85,000, an increase in other loan servicing fees of $29,000, an increase in title company income of $26,000 and an increase in credit card income of $20,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for 2026 includes three and six months of impact from the acquisition for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, respectively. Total non-interest expense was $12,734,000 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $10,182,000 for the same period in 2025. Excluding pre-tax merger-related costs, non-interest expense increased $2,820,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $40,308,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared with $29,113,000 for the same period in 2025. Excluding pre-tax merger-related costs, non-interest expense increased $7,491,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

Salaries and benefits expense increased $1,640,000 to $6,888,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $1,401,000 to $6,017,000 and benefits expense increased $239,000 to $871,000 when comparing the two periods.

For the third quarter of 2026, net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $304,000 to $1,992,000 as rental expense increased $156,000, depreciation increased $74,000, maintenance, utilities and costs increased $74,000. Other non-interest expense for the third quarter increased $876,000 due to increases in third-party services of $79,000, core deposit amortization of $332,000, marketing expense of $159,000, FDIC insurance of $119,000, courier expense increased $53,000, bank shares tax of $41,000, business development cost increased $35,000, communications and supplies increased $27,000, and various other expenses increased a net total of $34,000. Nine-month results for non-interest expense are similar to those discussed for the third quarter of 2026.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes decreased $5,048,000 to a benefit of $4,126,000 in the third quarter of 2026 and decreased $5,153,000 to a benefit of $2,602,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, due to lower taxable income, compared with the same periods in 2025. The effective tax rate increased for both the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 to 21.8% and 22.4%, respectively, from 20.2% and 20.2% for the same periods in 2025, respectively, due non-taxable merger-related costs.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates fourteen branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties along with two loan production offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties. The Bank offers commercial, small business, and personal customers banking services, borrowing solutions, and cash management tools in the communities they serve. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company's financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts: David W. Freeman Jeffrey Lehocky President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 215-538-5600 x-5619 215-538-5600 x-5716 ... ...

QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 Assets $ 2,361,620 $ 2,398,970 $ 1,923,123 $ 1,906,005 $ 1,903,244 Cash and cash equivalents 106,428 79,340 56,603 50,297 66,331 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 397,563 516,978 528,007 542,830 538,318 Loans held-for-sale 163 395 1,199 246 - Loans receivable 1,772,174 1,716,599 1,282,773 1,262,074 1,246,529 Allowance for credit losses on loans (13,047 ) (12,770 ) (9,531 ) (9,215 ) (9,255 ) Net loans 1,759,127 1,703,829 1,273,242 1,252,859 1,237,274 Deposits 2,056,299 2,067,151 1,653,431 1,642,511 1,681,540 Demand, non-interest bearing 251,590 266,120 187,580 189,957 189,492 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,377,626 1,367,300 1,099,480 1,076,757 1,104,761 Time 427,083 433,731 366,371 375,797 387,287 Short-term borrowings 16,500 75,428 86,806 80,601 48,703 Long-term debt - - - - - Subordinated debt 41,068 54,018 39,318 39,268 39,218 Shareholders' equity 226,184 183,514 131,384 129,563 121,487 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 11,688 $ 10,418 $ 9,614 $ 8,793 $ 8,947 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Non-performing loans 11,688 10,418 9,614 8,793 8,947 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 11,688 $ 10,418 $ 9,614 $ 8,793 $ 8,947 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 13,047 $ 12,770 $ 9,531 $ 9,215 $ 9,255 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.66 % 0.61 % 0.75 % 0.70 % 0.72 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.50 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.74 %

QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Nine months ended, For the period: 9/30/26 6/30/26 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 9/30/26 9/30/25 Interest income $ 31,320 $ 30,631 $ 22,476 $ 23,812 $ 23,518 $ 84,427 $ 68,826 Interest expense 12,159 12,280 9,367 9,770 10,520 33,806 31,639 Net interest income 19,161 18,351 13,109 14,042 12,998 50,621 37,187 Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 376 222 300 (48 ) 93 898 497 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,785 18,129 12,809 14,090 12,905 49,723 36,690 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 690 658 513 533 521 1,861 1,453 ATM and debit card 887 811 741 835 776 2,439 2,156 Retail brokerage and advisory income 135 148 203 171 196 486 477 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (29,049 ) 96 - - - (28,953 ) - Net unrealized gain on equity securities 612 268 - - - 880 - Net gain (loss) on interest-rate swap termination 1,336 (303 ) - - - 1,033 - Net gain on sale of loans 2 36 8 - 41 46 63 Other 436 425 336 335 313 1,197 934 Total non-interest (loss) income (24,951 ) 2,139 1,801 1,874 1,847 (21,011 ) 5,083 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,888 7,200 5,616 5,730 5,248 19,704 15,531 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,992 2,189 1,892 1,649 1,688 6,073 5,105 Merger-related expense 251 3,084 888 619 519 4,223 519 Other 3,603 3,963 2,742 2,696 2,727 10,308 7,958 Total non-interest expense 12,734 16,436 11,138 10,694 10,182 40,308 29,113 (Loss) income before income taxes (18,900 ) 3,832 3,472 5,270 4,570 (11,596 ) 12,660 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,126 ) 817 707 1,289 922 (2,602 ) 2,551 Net (loss) income $ (14,774 ) $ 3,015 $ 2,765 $ 3,981 $ 3,648 $ (8,994 ) $ 10,109 Share and Per Share Data: Net (loss) income - basic $ (2.67 ) $ 0.61 $ 0.74 $ 1.07 $ 0.98 $ (1.89 ) $ 2.72 Net (loss) income - diluted $ (2.67 ) $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 1.06 $ 0.98 $ (1.89 ) $ 2.72 Book value $ 36.37 $ 36.87 $ 34.72 $ 34.65 $ 32.59 $ 36.37 $ 32.59 Tangible book value $ 33.74 $ 33.53 $ 34.72 $ 34.65 $ 32.59 $ 33.74 $ 32.59 Cash dividends $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.17 $ 1.14 Average common shares outstanding -basic 5,529,869 4,968,665 3,760,664 3,730,591 3,721,501 4,759,546 3,710,824 Average common shares outstanding -diluted 5,529,869 5,001,610 3,775,579 3,745,230 3,735,993 4,759,546 3,723,196 Selected Ratios: Return on average asset -2.44 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.83 % 0.76 % -0.54 % 0.72 % Return on average shareholders' equity -29.70 % 6.65 % 8.40 % 12.52 % 12.49 % -7.03 % 12.18 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.25 % 2.72 % 2.82 % 2.95 % 2.72 % 3.09 % 2.64 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) -224.39 % 79.90 % 73.97 % 66.79 % 68.09 % 134.56 % 68.31 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.22 % 7.59 % 6.99 % 6.64 % 6.09 % 7.65 % 5.87 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ 102 $ (1 ) $ (13 ) $ (4 ) $ 12 $ 88 $ (7 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs-annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets $ 2,399,791 $ 2,395,752 $ 1,909,962 $ 1,901,870 $ 1,904,529 $ 2,236,963 $ 1,888,321 Investment securities 524,806 587,867 596,894 604,727 612,204 569,592 619,910 Loans receivable 1,734,164 1,709,599 1,273,380 1,249,481 1,224,490 1,574,070 1,216,987 Deposits 2,075,390 2,074,766 1,638,840 1,671,921 1,678,118 1,931,264 1,653,266 Shareholders' equity 197,382 181,911 133,514 126,202 115,907 171,170 110,934

QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Federal funds sold $ - 0.00 % $ - $ - 0.00 % $ - Investment securities: U.S. Treasury 33,142 3.97 331 20,556 4.18 216 U.S. Government agencies 52,563 1.19 156 75,965 1.18 224 State and municipal 93,264 2.56 596 104,934 2.87 754 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 281,304 1.97 1,387 344,214 2.50 2,152 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 63,986 5.76 922 66,535 6.11 1,017 Equities 547 - - - - - Total investment securities 524,806 2.59 3,392 612,204 2.85 4,363 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,316,911 6.25 20,730 885,635 5.95 13,285 Residential real estate 124,108 4.89 1,516 116,550 4.52 1,316 Home equity loans 105,549 6.14 1,633 71,090 6.34 1,135 Commercial and industrial 159,681 7.13 2,872 128,744 7.45 2,418 Consumer loans 4,610 8.64 100 3,182 8.06 64 Tax-exempt loans 23,351 5.32 313 19,629 4.28 211 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,734,210 6.21 27,164 1,224,830 5.97 18,429 Other earning assets 91,446 3.81 879 74,054 4.47 835 Total earning assets 2,350,462 5.31 31,435 1,911,088 4.91 23,627 Cash and due from banks 29,586 16,062 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (46,248 ) (56,590 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (12,830 ) (9,185 ) Other assets 78,821 43,154 Total assets $ 2,399,791 $ 1,904,529 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 452,547 1.09 % 1,248 $ 377,473 0.98 % 933 Municipals 189,947 3.18 1,523 179,161 3.76 1,697 Money market 382,109 2.80 2,698 256,289 2.87 1,852 Savings 346,784 1.53 1,337 277,808 1.28 899 Time < $250 355,689 3.32 2,976 335,780 3.70 3,128 Time > $250 78,087 3.40 670 56,258 3.95 560 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,805,163 2.30 10,452 1,482,769 2.43 9,069 Short-term borrowings 53,126 3.16 423 57,063 3.57 514 Subordinated debt 53,899 9.53 1,284 39,191 9.57 937 Total borrowings 107,025 6.33 1,707 96,254 5.98 1,451 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,912,188 2.52 12,159 1,579,023 2.64 10,520 Non-interest-bearing deposits 270,227 195,349 Other liabilities 19,994 14,250 Shareholders' equity 197,382 115,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,399,791 $ 1,904,529 Net interest rate spread 2.79 % 2.27 % Margin/net interest income 3.25 % $ 19,276 2.72 % $ 13,107 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale

QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Federal funds sold $ 388 3.63 % $ 11 $ - 0.00 % $ - Investment securities: U.S. Treasury 24,972 3.82 713 20,582 4.26 656 U.S. Government agencies 68,083 1.18 604 75,963 1.18 672 State and municipal 100,864 2.40 1,816 105,092 2.87 2,264 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 307,991 1.94 4,486 353,997 2.46 6,544 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 67,463 5.83 2,950 64,276 6.44 3,106 Equities 219 - - - - - Total investment securities 569,592 2.47 10,569 619,910 2.85 13,242 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,169,639 6.20 54,271 868,880 5.87 38,129 Residential real estate 123,149 4.69 4,332 115,149 4.41 3,809 Home equity loans 95,133 6.05 4,307 69,921 6.39 3,339 Commercial and industrial 160,752 7.10 8,533 140,822 7.42 7,817 Consumer loans 4,296 8.04 258 3,327 7.81 194 Tax-exempt loans 21,424 5.17 829 19,260 4.22 608 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,574,393 6.16 72,530 1,217,359 5.92 53,896 Other earning assets 58,194 3.82 1,662 61,114 4.46 2,037 Total earning assets 2,202,567 5.15 84,772 1,898,383 4.87 69,175 Cash and due from banks 23,565 14,375 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (45,483 ) (58,821 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (11,611 ) (9,102 ) Other assets 67,925 43,486 Total assets $ 2,236,963 $ 1,888,321 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 445,393 1.09 % 3,617 $ 378,157 0.98 % 2,765 Municipals 158,630 3.21 3,808 158,426 3.87 4,580 Money market 341,892 2.73 6,992 257,392 2.87 5,532 Savings 327,938 1.47 3,601 279,507 1.29 2,693 Time < $250 343,764 3.33 8,570 334,292 3.83 9,570 Time > $250 73,434 3.52 1,936 52,319 4.10 1,605 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,691,051 2.26 28,524 1,460,093 2.45 26,745 Short-term borrowings 68,457 3.48 1,781 58,546 3.79 1,659 Long-term debt - - - 11,758 4.74 423 Subordinated debt 49,114 9.50 3,501 39,142 9.58 2,812 Total borrowings 117,571 6.01 5,282 109,446 5.98 4,894 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,808,622 2.50 33,806 1,569,539 2.70 31,639 Non-interest-bearing deposits 240,213 193,173 Other liabilities 16,958 14,675 Shareholders' equity 171,170 110,934 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,236,963 $ 1,888,321 Net interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.17 % Margin/net interest income 3.09 % $ 50,966 2.64 % $ 37,536 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale

QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) Impact of Balance Sheet Restructuring and Merger-Related Costs--GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Nine months ended, For the period: 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Variance 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Variance Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (14,774 ) $ 3,648 $ (18,422 ) $ (8,994 ) $ 10,109 $ (19,103 ) Merger-related costs 251 519 (268 ) 4,223 519 3,704 Balance sheet restructuring net loss 27,713 - 27,713 27,713 - 27,713 Income tax benefit (5,983 ) (109 ) (5,874 ) (6,706 ) (109 ) (6,597 ) Restructuring loss and merger-related costs, net of tax 21,981 410 21,571 25,230 410 24,820 Adjusted net income excluding impact of restructuring loss and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) $ 7,207 $ 4,058 $ 3,149 $ 16,236 $ 10,519 $ 5,717 Share and Earnings Per Share (EPS) Data: Basic: EPS using Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (2.67 ) $ 0.98 $ (3.65 ) $ (1.89 ) $ 2.72 $ (4.61 ) Adjusted EPS using Net income excluding impact of restructuring loss and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) $ 1.30 $ 1.09 $ 0.21 $ 3.41 $ 2.83 $ 0.58 Fully-diluted: EPS using Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (2.67 ) $ 0.98 $ (3.65 ) $ (1.89 ) $ 2.72 $ (4.61 ) Adjusted EPS using Net income excluding impact of restructuring loss and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) $ 1.30 $ 1.09 $ 0.21 $ 3.39 $ 2.83 $ 0.56 Average common shares outstanding -basic (GAAP) 5,529,869 3,721,501 4,759,546 3,710,824 Average common shares outstanding -dilutive (GAAP) 5,529,869 3,735,993 4,759,546 3,723,196 Dilutive shares adjustment for Non-GAAP 33,649 - 24,284 - Adjusted average common shares outstanding -diluted (Non-GAAP) 5,563,518 3,735,993 4,783,830 3,723,196 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets (ROAA): ROAA using Net (loss) income (GAAP) -2.44 % 0.76 % -320 bp -0.54 % 0.72 % -126 bp Adjusted ROAA using Net income excluding impact of restructuring loss and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) 1.19 % 0.85 % 34 bp 0.97 % 0.74 % 23 bp Return on Average Equity (ROAE): ROAE using Net (loss) income (GAAP) -29.70 % 12.49 % -4219 bp -7.03 % 12.18 % -1921 bp Adjusted ROAE using Net income excluding impact of restructuring loss and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) 14.49 % 13.89 % 60 bp 12.68 % 12.68 % 0 bp Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) -224.39 % 68.09 % -29248 bp 134.56 % 68.31 % 6625 bp Adjusted Efficiency Ratio excluding impact of restructuring loss and merger-related costs (Non-GAAP) 56.64 % 64.62 % -798 bp 62.57 % 67.09 % -452 bp