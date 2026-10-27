Invitation: Q3 2026 Results Release And Conference Call - Friday, November 20Th, 2026
Friday, November 20th, 2026
Vallourec will publish Third Quarter Results on November 20 th , 2026 at 07:30 AM CET.
Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET .
To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:
To participate in the call, please visit:
The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
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