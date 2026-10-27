Deadline Alert: Papa John's International, Inc. Investors Have Until November 2, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Papa John's International, Inc. securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Papa John's International, Inc. ("Papa John's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PZZA ) have until November 2, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's International, Inc. securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Papa John's International, Inc. case, Hale v. Papa John's International, Inc., et al., was filed on September 2, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky (Case No. 3:26-cv-00685).

Investors who suffered losses on Papa John's International, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Papa John's International, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 2, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Papa John's International, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026

Class period: August 7, 2025 to August 5, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 2, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky

What happened?

On August 6, 2026, Papa Johns issued its second quarter 2026 financial results, reporting an 8.3% decline in North American comparable sales. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting "global system-wide sales to decline between 2% and 4% compared to last year and adjusted EBITDA between $180 million to $190 million," and suspended its quarterly dividend. During the related conference call, CEO Todd Allan Penegor stated that "it's clear that our transformation is taking longer than expected" and "we must execute better and move faster."

On this news, Papa Johns' stock price fell $5.11 or 17.18%, to close at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Papa John's International, Inc. complaint allege?

The Papa John's International, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Papa John's International, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (2) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; (3) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;”; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Papa John's International, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's International, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Papa John's International, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region. The November 2, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Papa John's International, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Papa John's International, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 2, 2026. To learn more, visit the Papa John's International, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Papa John's International, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Papa John's International, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's International, Inc. securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Papa John's International, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Papa John's International, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Papa John's International, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky by November 2, 2026.

What if I miss the Papa John's International, Inc. deadline? After November 2, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Papa John's International, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Papa John's International, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Papa John's International, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Papa John's International, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Papa John's International, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Papa John's International, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Hale v. Papa John's International, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky

press release

Papa John's International, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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