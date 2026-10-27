ELFA Names Nathan Gibbons, CLFP, 2027 Board Chair - Confirms New Slate Of Officers And Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The

“We're entering a new era of secured lending facilitated by rapidly advancing technology and evolving customer expectations,” said Gibbons.“This presents exciting opportunities to seize new market growth and enhance customer offerings. My goal as Chair is to empower our members with the tools, insights, and advocacy they need to excel during this historic time. I am truly honored to help advance ELFA's strategic priorities alongside our exceptional Board and leadership team.”

“Nate's collaborative spirit, deep consideration for our members' needs, and active engagement across the equipment finance community reflect his enduring commitment to our shared progress,” said Acting ELFA President & CEO James Cress.“I look forward to partnering closely with Nate and our Board of Directors to continue providing strong advocacy, essential programs, and steady support for our member companies.”

Nate is the Chief Experience Officer and one of the founders of QuickFi by Innovation Finance. He oversees the strategy for enabling dramatic improvement to the customer experience. Prior to QuickFi, he served as VP, Operations, and Head of Learning and Professional Development at First American Equipment Finance. Nate is a strong industry advocate. He has served on the ELFA Board of Directors, Bank Business Council Steering Committee, Small Ticket Business Council Steering Committee, Emerging Talent Advisory Council (Chair), and LeasePAC Committee (Chair), as well as the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation's Academic Outreach Committee. He also served as President of the Certified Lease and Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation.

Gibbons holds a BA in Spanish from the University of Rochester, and an MBA from the University of Rochester-Simon Business School.

2027 ELFA Board of Directors

The newly elected members of the ELFA Board of Directors include:



Peter Bullen, Executive Vice President and Group Head, Key Equipment Finance

Quentin Cote, CLFP, Managing Director, Commercial, Concord

Kristian Dolan, CLFP, CEO, Northteq

Tina Eickhoff, CLFP, Senior Vice President and Head of Equipment Finance, U.S. Bank

Matt LeSage, Head of Vendor Finance, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking

Eric Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ansley Park Capital Wayne I. Super, Vice President, Finance, Cisco Capital



The following individuals were elected by the membership to serve as ELFA Vice Chairs: First Vice Chair, Neal Garnett, and Second Vice Chair, Jeffry Elliott, CLFP, Peter Bullen, Executive Vice President and Group Head, Key Equipment Finance will serve as Treasurer, and Daryl Muller, ELFA's Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary, will serve as Secretary.

Deb Baker, VP, Global Payment Solutions, HP Inc., is Immediate Past Chair. Other members of the Board are:





Hollis Bufferd, CEO, Star Hill Financial, LLC

Eric Bunnell, CLFP, Equipment Finance Sales and Syndication Manager, Falcon National Bank

Theresa Dixon, Managing Director, Syndication Manager, Bank of America Global Leasing

Jon Gerson, President, Executive Solutions for Leasing and Finance, LLC

John Grosso, Senior Vice President, Region 4 (US/CA/ANZ) and Chief Marketing Officer, John Deere Financial

Dominic Janney, President, Canon Financial Services, Inc.

Kyin Lok, CEO, Dext Capital

Richard Matte, President and Chief Executive Officer, Post Road Equipment Finance

Robert Moskovitz, Chief Financial Officer, Channel

William Perry, President, Asset Finance, Forbright Bank

Moorari Shah, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLC

Pasqual Slaughter, Vice President North America, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation Donna Yanuzzi, Executive Vice President, 1st Equipment Finance, Inc.



About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1.5 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA's over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses' success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at .

Media Contact: Jane Esworthy, VP, Communications & Marketing, ELFA, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at