Early Learning Coalition Of Duval Earns Silver WINGS Award For Help Me Grow

Adriana Bonilla of Early Learning Coalition of Duval accepts WINGS Award alongside TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama and CTO Jerome Fodor

Library partnerships, developmental screenings, and coordinated referrals give Northeast Florida families a clearer path to support

- Adriana Bonilla, Developmental Health Manager

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Early Learning Coalition of Duval earned the Silver WINGS Award at the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit for Help Me Grow, an initiative connecting families with early learning activities, developmental screenings, and services that help children thrive.

Adriana Bonilla, Developmental Health Manager, presented the initiative before an audience of 300 Child Care leaders and industry partners attending WINGS. Serving Duval, Clay and Nassau counties, the approach brings libraries, healthcare professionals, Child Care providers and community organizations together to help families recognize developmental concerns and find support early.

“We didn't create another program. We connected the people, places, and resources families already rely on,” Bonilla told WINGS attendees.

At the heart of the initiative are Play & Learn Groups hosted with local libraries. Children from birth through age five build language, literacy and social skills through play, while parents, grandparents and other caregivers learn ways to support development through reading, conversation and everyday routines.

During the 2025–2026 program year, 39 Play & Learn Groups in Duval and Clay counties engaged 1,378 participants. Across 14 Books, Balls & Blocks events, the initiative screened 359 children and connected 100 children to services.

The support continues beyond screening. Help Me Grow staff explain results, coordinate referrals and help families navigate available resources. Child Care providers also receive support identifying concerns and connecting families with help. The broader initiative serves children through age eight.

“Families don't need to figure out complex systems. Systems should work for families,” Bonilla said.“And that's a lesson any community can apply.”

The coalition's approach can be adopted by other communities and Child Care Resource and Referral agencies, using trusted local settings and existing partnerships to connect developmental learning, screenings and referrals.

“Help Me Grow is a shining example of what's already working in our communities,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“These are more than 'what if' conversations. These are real programs reaching children, supporting families and delivering results today. The Early Learning Coalition of Duval is giving other communities tangible proof of what's possible.”

The WINGS Awards recognized innovative solutions already being put into practice. Six finalists selected from nationwide applications each presented for seven minutes before attendees voted to determine the winners. More than $10,000 in funding and support was awarded across the program.

Held September 14–16 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit brought together leaders from more than 40 states and Washington, D.C., to share practical solutions for Child Care.

About the Early Learning Coalition of Duval

The Early Learning Coalition of Duval is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families thrive and succeed. The ELC of Duval connects more than 17,000 families annually with early learning opportunities, provides financial assistance for child care, facilitates registration for Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK), and links families to valuable community resources.

About Help Me Grow Florida:

Help Me Grow Florida is a free, confidential statewide system that connects families of children, birth to age 8, with developmental and behavioral screenings, expert guidance, and local community resources. Sponsored by The Children's Forum and the State of Florida, Division of Early Learning.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest Child Care platform that partners with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable - empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

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